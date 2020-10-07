Former Shrewsbury Town favourite says his compatriot has “a lot of talent”

In an exclusive interview with Shropshire Live, former Shrewsbury Town defender Shane Cansdell-Sherriff has heaped praise on fellow Aussie Matt Millar.

The 24-year-old featured for ten minutes on his debut last night, as Shrewsbury Town beat Bolton 2-1.

Millar has joined on loan until the 1st of January from Newcastle Jets – with this the first time he has played outside of his homeland.

The former South Melbourne player becomes the fifth Australian to play for Town with James Wesolowski, James Meredith, Jason Van Blerk, and Shane Cansdell-Sherriff the others.

The latter was a huge fans favourite at the club, making 166 appearances from 2008 until 2012.

The former Preston and Burton defender spoke exclusively to Shropshire Live about his fellow countryman Matt Millar.

He said: “It is hard to say how Matt will take to English football. Some players have handled it and others have struggled.

“Matt will see a change in mentality and professionalism that he will have not encountered in Australia. The game is faster and played at a higher intensity. Football in the UK is life, and it is very different.

“I don’t know Matt personally to make a proper judgement on his game, but from what I have seen he has a lot of talent.”

Asked if the period in England could aid his development, Cansdell Sherriff added: “I believe any experience away from Australia will benefit his club.

“Playing in Shrewsbury will aid his quality. I’m sure the fans will love him, and he can take that confidence back for his own benefit.”

And the 37-year-old believes there is no better place for Millar to be: “Shrewsbury is a great club to taste English football.

“The fans are passionate, the stadium is great, and the facilities are of a high standard. My only concern is a harsh winter’s day when your training and you cannot feel your hands or feet!

“I live close to where Matt does, and I know that the climates are at different ends of the scale!

“But I’m sure Matt will settle in well – he will have that Aussie spirit and the enthusiasm to give the fans what they want.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...