Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town are looking to double their EFL Trophy points total when they face former Premier League side Bolton tonight.

The signings of Jan Zamburek and Matt Millar certainly has the chance to provide another attacking dimension, as Sam Ricketts continues to bolster his options.

It has not been confirmed if either will feature tonight, although it is understandable to expect that to be unlikely.

Sam Ricketts will invariably ring the changes from that side that drew 1-1 with Gillingham on Saturday. Shillow Tracey could be line for his debut, whilst the likes of Donald Love, Josh Daniels, Sean Goss, and Jason Cummings could start.

Shaun Whalley (calf) was withdrawn in the first half at the weekend, and it is not known if he will be risked. Dan Udoh and Ro Shaun-Williams were not in the matchday squad as speculation suggests that either or both may have coronavirus.

Ryan Sears (ankle) and Matija Sarkic (hamstring) could miss up to three months of action, whilst Dave Edwards is out with a stress fracture. Huddersfield loanee Rekeil Pyke (thigh) is out.

Town has not beaten Bolton in any of the previous eight meetings – losing seven. Their last win against the Trotters was a 1-0 success in April 1990.

The visitors are languishing in League Two, with the club’s financial predicament propelling them from the Premier League into the fourth tier.

Ian Evatt could be without defender Gethin Jones. The 24-year-old will have an X-Ray on a foot injury that he sustained during the 2-1 win against Harrogate.

Defender Alex Baptiste could return to the squad after missing the last two fixtures, whilst Reiss Greenidge has reportedly returned to training.

Dennis Politic continues his recovery from knee surgery. Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Shaun Miller, and winger Lloyd Isgrove lack match fitness.

Kick off is at 5.30pm.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 17. Love, 2. Pierre, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 3. Golbourne, 22. Daniels, 6. Goss, 16. Walker, 20. Tracey, 35. Cummings

Subs: 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 11. Clarke, 19. Barnett, 21. Gregory, 25. High, 30. Caton

Bolton Wanderers

1. Crellin, 21. Brockbank, 5. Santos, 6. Delaney, 12. Hickman, 10. Sarcevic, 8. Comley, 3. Gordon, 24. Gnahoua, 7. Delfouneso, 9. Doyle

Subs: 4. Taft, 11. Crawford, 14. White, 17. Darcy, 15. Mascoll, 18. Tutte, 27. Baptiste

