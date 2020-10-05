Shrewsbury Town swoop for Jan Zamburek and Matt Millar

Shrewsbury Town has completed the loan captures of Jan Zamburek and Matt Millar from Brentford and Newcastle Jets respectively.

As we reported in September, Shrewsbury Town were widely expected to complete the capture of Australian right-back Matt Millar; and that deal has now been rubber stamped.

The 24-year-old has signed a temporary loan switch until January 1st – as he seeks game time during the A League close season.

Millar who was also linked with a move to Portsmouth, has spent his entire career in his homeland to date.

This includes spells for South Melbourne, and Central Coast Mariners. He has currently scored four times in 24 league matches for Newcastle Jets.

Whilst the signing of Millar is not a surprise, the capture of Jan Zamburek is certainly out of the blue.

The Czech U19 international has made 21 appearances for Championship side Brentford since joining from Slavia Prague in 2018.

Zamburek made his Bees first team debut as a late substitute during the 5-1 victory against Hull City in February 2019. He was also part of the Brentford Reserve side that won the 2018-19 Middlesex Senior Cup.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town’s League One clash against Doncaster which was initially scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

Rovers have three players that will be on international duty. Josef Bursik (England U21s), Tyreece John-Jules (England U20s) and Danny Amos (Northern Ireland U21s), will all spend time representing their country.

