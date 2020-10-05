10.2 C
Pupils slide into new sport at Ellesmere Primary School

By Shropshire Live

Ellesmere Primary School are staying on target in their mission to ensure children are not denied inclusive and competitive sport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ellesmere Primary School pupils kurling
The Elson Road school is pulling out all the stops to keep everybody safe from the virus, but social distancing measures and other precautions present an extra challenge when it comes to physical education.

Headteacher Stuart Roberts and his staff believe sport and exercise play a vital role in pupils’ health and wellbeing, and have got creative in their drive to keep it as an important part of their curriculum. Now Ellesmere are using new age kurling – an adapted indoor sport which is perfect for all pupils regardless of age or ability – to ensure the action continues, and are even planning a virtual inter-school competition. 

PE Lead, Hazel Adams, said: “All children at this school have the opportunity to thrive in PE, no matter what their background is or what their physical ability is. Every session is catered for individuals where needed, and no child is left out. Physical activity helps with social skills, fitness, mental health and general wellbeing – there are so many benefits.  

“We are not able to get out of the school to go to competitions at the moment, so we have introduced the virtual new age kurling and adapted the rules slightly.  No matter what age or ability the children are, they are able to use those stones and be successful with it. They are really enjoying it.” 

New age kurling is a form of the original ice-based curling game, but adapted so it can be played indoors on any smooth, flat surface. Participants aim to slide different coloured ‘stones’ from one end of a court and land it on a target at the other, earning points according to their accuracy. It has proven a big hit with children, who can all take part with ease due to the stones being mounted on little balls and the variety of different ways in which competitors are permitted to push them off. The upcoming competition will see schools record their results separately and then share them to determine placings. 

Ellesmere Primary is part of the North West Academies Trust (NWAT), which also runs several high-performing schools across Cheshire. All NWAT schools have a philosophy of making sport and a healthy lifestyle a priority, and it is fundamental to everything they do. 

Mr Roberts said: “We like to make sure everyone can get involved in all our activities, particularly sports but also in the classroom, to make sure everyone can access the full range of our curriculum.  ‘No child left behind’ is one of the things I say a lot. We want to make sure every child is able to reach their full potential and there are no barriers to their learning. The school is going from strength to strength.”  

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
The New Inn, Bridgnorth. Image: Google Street View

Bridgnorth pub manager has personal license revoked

The manager of a pub in Bridgnorth has had their personal license revoked following reports of crime and disorder and breaches of COVID-19 regulations.
Covid Coronavirus generic hand gel

Local health leaders back ‘Step Up Shropshire’ campaign

Shropshire’s health leaders are urging local residents to ‘Step Up’ in the fight against coronavirus and help avoid another lockdown.
A view across the roof to the restored Jubilee Tower and Coronet as the new flagpole is tested. Photo: Historic England

Restored Shrewsbury Flaxmill Malting’s Tower revealed

Scaffolding which has surrounded the highest point of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings since April 2019 has been removed as restoration continues.
Shrewsbury Town swoop for Jan Zamburek and Matt Millar

Shrewsbury Town has completed the loan captures of Jan Zamburek and Matt Millar from Brentford and Newcastle Jets respectively.
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Gillingham

Shrewsbury Town suffer late heartache as Steve Evans’ Gillingham notch a 94th minute equaliser.
Shropshire Chamber launches 2020 ‘virtual’ business awards

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual business awards are going ahead this year – but in a virtual format.
A screenshot of the My Flood Insurance website

Shoothill co-launches ‘My Flood Insurance’ in the USA

A revolutionary new website to allow US consumers to purchase their flood insurance online has been co-launched by Shrewsbury-based company Shoothill.
Shropshire Chamber backs urgent call for events industry support

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has joined the call to provide urgent support for the events industry.
Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobbie Brown filming at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Netflix

Severn Valley Railway stars in prestigious Enola Holmes movie

Severn Valley Railway plays an important role in the latest film release on Netflix, Enola Holmes.
Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.
Beth Heath of Shropshire Hamper Company

New hamper company celebrates great Shropshire food

Shropshire Festivals are bringing local food companies together with the launch of the Shropshire Hamper Company in time for Christmas gift buying.
