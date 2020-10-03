10.5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, October 3, 2020
Home Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Gillingham

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town suffer late heartache as Steve Evans’ Gillingham notch a 94th minute equaliser.

Shrewsbury Town were on the cusp of achieving their maiden win of the season when Brad Walker scored his first goal since November 2019.

However, former Wolves and Aston Villa winger Jordan Graham netted a scrappy equaliser in the dying embers of the contest.

Sam Ricketts made five changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Plymouth. Harry Burgoyne, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Ollie Norburn, Ryan Barnett, and Leon Clarke came in for Matija Sarkic, Ro-Shaun Williams, Scott High, Jason Cummings, and Dan Udoh. Shillow Tracey was in a Town squad for the first time since signing on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Both side’s enjoyed positive starts to the contest. Shaun Whalley’s acrobatic overhead kick didn’t trouble Jack Bonham, whilst former Sheffield Wednesday striker Vadine Oliver skewed wide under pressure.

Gillingham arrived at the Montgomery Waters Meadow on the back of a 2-0 win against Blackpool, and Steve Evans’ side appeared to be in the groove. Town initially failed to clear their lines as the ball bounced around in the box, but Jacob Mellis was unable to profit.

But Shrewsbury took the lead with 12 minutes on the clock. Steve Evans was fuming on the touchline that Town were awarded a corner as he felt that Shaun Whalley’s challenge on Connor Ogilvie merited a free-kick. However, Whalley’s delivery was met by Walker and Town were a goal to the good.

Yet the Gills didn’t seem perturbed by going behind. Zech Medley narrowly missed connecting to Jordan Graham’s cross, with just the slenderest of contact needed for an equaliser.

At the other end, Josh Vela sent Shaun Whalley in the clear. The long-serving Town man crossed for Leon Clarke who glanced a header just wide of the target.

Ex Shrewsbury striker Dean Edwards told us in the week that the signing of Leon Clarke would free up other players to find space. It proved to be correct as the veteran striker was showing tremendous hold-up play to bring others in.

Josh Vela has started the season in a confident mood, and he cracked a strike from distance which was clawed to safety by Jack Bonham.

Town’s mounting injury list threatens to get out of hand. Shaun Whalley had to be withdrawn in the 38th minute, as Ricketts must be bemoaning his side’s lack of luck.

The home side began the second half in the ascendancy. Scott Golbourne’s corner was powered goalward by Aaron Pierre and Josh Eccles had to react quickly to hack the effort off the line. Northern Irishman Josh Daniels followed up with a deflected attempt.

The writing appeared to be on the wall, with Shrewsbury unable to convert their chances. They somehow remained unpunished ten minutes into the second half. Vadine Oliver appeared oblivious to the fact that his teammate Dominic Samuel was about to pull the trigger. The ex Blackburn striker’s shot was destined for the top corner, but as Oliver rose from the ground he inadvertently got in the way.

Gillingham began to get a foot hold and were seeing a lot more of the play. Josh Eccles was a threat out wide, but Harry Burgoyne remained largely a spectator.

Yet one goal is never a safe lead in football and so that proved to be the case. Shrewsbury’s defenders failed to deal with a throw-in, and Jordan Graham was on hand to fire home.

Town’s failure to convert chances led to their downfall. Sam Ricketts will prepare his side for an EFL Trophy clash against Bolton on Tuesday night, whilst Gillingham will visit Ipswich in the same competition.

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 18. Fossey, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 3. Golbourne, 10. Vela, 16. Walker, 8. Norburn, 19. Barnett (81), 11. Clarke, 7. Whalley (40)

Subs: 17. Love, 20. Tracey, 21. Gregory, 22. Daniels (40), 25. High (81), 30. Caton, 35. Cummings

Subs Not Used: 17. Love, 20. Tracey, 21. Gregory, 30. Caton, 35. Cummings

Gillingham

1. Bonham, 2. Jackson, 5. Tucker, 6. Medley, 3. Ogilvie, 18. Mellis (45), 17. Eccles, 21. O’Connor (77), 9. Samuel (85), 19. Oliver, 10. Graham

Subs: 11. Coyle (77), 12. Walsh, 14. McKenzie, 15. Akinde (85), 16. MacDonald, 26. Maghoma, 35. Drysdale (45)

Subs Not Used: 12. Walsh, 14. McKenzie, 16. MacDonald, 26. Maghoma

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 2 Accrington
Blackpool 2 – 3 Lincoln
Bristol Rovers 2 – 0 Northampton
Burton 2 – 4 Portsmouth
Charlton 0 – 0 Sunderland
Hull 1 – 0 Plymouth
MK Dons 1 – 1 Ipswich
Oxford P – P Crewe
Peterborough 3 – 1 Swindon
Rochdale 2 – 1 Fleetwood
Wigan 1 – 0 Doncaster

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Excellency Midlands Ltd has been banned from hosting weddings during government covid restrictions. Image: Google Street View

Telford company banned from hosting weddings during coronavirus restrictions

A company in Telford which runs a banqueting hall has been banned from hosting weddings for as long as government coronavirus restrictions remain in place.
Read Article
The incident happened in Plough Road, Wellington. Image: Google Street View

Woman assaulted whilst walking in Wellington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Wellington on Wednesday afternoon.
Read Article

Overnight work to take place on old gas main in Craven Arms

Overnight work is to take place in Craven Arms to avoid congestion and disruption on the A49 while engineers carry out essential work on an old gas main.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Gillingham

Shrewsbury Town suffer late heartache as Steve Evans’ Gillingham notch a 94th minute equaliser.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Gillingham

Shrewsbury Town search for their first win of the season when they host Steve Evans’ Gillingham side.
Read Article
Shropshire’s Keith Smith received the region’s 2020 lifetime achievement award

Shropshire nominations invited for 2021 LTA Tennis Awards

Nominations are invited from across Shropshire to highlight the outstanding contribution of individuals, clubs and venues in the annual Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Chamber launches 2020 ‘virtual’ business awards

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual business awards are going ahead this year – but in a virtual format.
Read Article
A screenshot of the My Flood Insurance website

Shoothill co-launches ‘My Flood Insurance’ in the USA

A revolutionary new website to allow US consumers to purchase their flood insurance online has been co-launched by Shrewsbury-based company Shoothill.
Read Article

Shropshire Chamber backs urgent call for events industry support

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has joined the call to provide urgent support for the events industry.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Read Article
The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobbie Brown filming at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Netflix

Severn Valley Railway stars in prestigious Enola Holmes movie

Severn Valley Railway plays an important role in the latest film release on Netflix, Enola Holmes.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.
Read Article
Beth Heath of Shropshire Hamper Company

New hamper company celebrates great Shropshire food

Shropshire Festivals are bringing local food companies together with the launch of the Shropshire Hamper Company in time for Christmas gift buying.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
10.5 ° C
11 °
10 °
93 %
9.8kmh
100 %
Sat
10 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP