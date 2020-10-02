Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Gillingham

Shrewsbury Town search for their first win of the season when they host Steve Evans’ Gillingham side.

Sam Ricketts was dealt a further injury blow when it was revealed that Wolves loanee Matija Sarkic will be out for up to three months.

The Montenegrin international sustained a hamstring injury during the 1-1 draw against Plymouth and may not feature again for the rest of the year.

Harry Burgoyne is expected to deputise in goal, whilst Cameron Gregory could be called up to the bench. Town’s boss has intimated that he may scour the market for another stopper.

Elsewhere, Ryan Sears could be out for 10-12 weeks with an ankle injury, whilst Dave Edwards remains on the treatment table with a stress fracture. Sean Goss (ribs) may return to the bench, whilst Tottenham loanee Shillow Tracey may be in his first Town squad.

Josh Daniels has fully recovered from a knee injury, whilst Ethan Ebanks-Landell is said to be ready if called upon.

Shrewsbury has failed to win any of their previous five home games against Gillingham. Their last home win was a 2-0 success in October 2013, courtesy of goals from Joe Jacobson and Liam McAlinden.

The visitors will have defender Christian Maghoma available after he received a negative test for COVID-19.

However, key midfield due Kyle Dempsey (ankle) and Matty Willock (hamstring) are out. Stuart O’Keefe will play no further part this season after suffering with a broken leg and ligament damage. Celtic loanee Scott Robertson may not start due to fatigue.

New signings Tom O’Connor and Declan Drysdale, signed on loan from Southampton and Coventry respectively, are in line for their debuts.

Gillingham recorded a 2-0 victory against Blackpool last time out.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 18. Fossey, 2. Pierre, 5. Williams, 3. Golbourne, 25. High, 16. Walker, 10. Vela, 35. Cummings, 23. Udoh, 7. Whalley

Subs: 8. Norburn, 11. Clarke, 17. Love, 22. Daniels, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 30. Gregory, Tracey

Gillingham

1. Bonham, 2. Jackson, 5. Tucker, 6. Medley, 3. Ogilvie, 17. Eccles, 18. Mellis, Drysdale, 9. Samuel, 19. Oliver, 10. Graham

Subs: 11. Coyle, 12. Walsh, 14. McKenzie, 15. Akinde, 16. MacDonald, 23. Woods, O’Connor

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Accrington

Blackpool V Lincoln

Bristol Rovers V Northampton

Burton V Portsmouth

Charlton V Sunderland

Hull V Plymouth

MK Dons V Ipswich

Oxford V Crewe

Peterborough V Swindon

Rochdale V Fleetwood

Wigan V Doncaster

