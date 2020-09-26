10.5 C
Match Report: Plymouth Argyle 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town earn a point at Home Park but Sam Ricketts will be concerned about his mounting injury list.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic was forced off in the 54th minute with a hamstring injury, as he joins the likes of Rekeil Pyke, Dave Edwards, Sean Goss, and Ryan Sears in the treatment room.

However, Town were given a boost yesterday afternoon with the acquisition of Leon Clarke. The former Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday, and Sheffield United striker made his debut from the bench.

Nigel Jemson was the last Shrewsbury player to net a winner at Home Park in August 2001. Josh Vela’s first goal for the club put the visitors on the right path to end a 19 year wait for a victory at Plymouth. However, Connor Grant’s 29th minute equaliser ensured that both sides shared the spoils.

Sam Ricketts made two changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Northampton. Aaron Pierre returned from suspension whilst Dan Udoh was handed a start. Ethan Ebanks-Landell dropped to the bench, and Rekeil Pyke begins his four-month recovery from a thigh injury.

Town started the contest in a positive fashion. Josh Vela had time and space outside the area but blazed high and wide. And former Shrewsbury defender Niall Canavan appeared keen to help his ex-side when his under hit back pass, caused Mike Cooper to hurriedly clear with Dan Udoh bearing down on goal.

Sam Ricketts’ side were rewarded for their dominance with the opening goal in the 14th minute. Brad Walker found Josh Vela who whipped an effort from the edge of the box into the back of the net.

At the other end, former Stoke City striker Dom Telford spun his marker and forced Matija Sarkic into a decent save. Then Telford profited from a fine George Cooper cross as Sarkic kept out the header with Aaron Pierre blocking the rebound.

Ryan Lowe’s side deservedly located the equaliser moments later. George Grant’s curling left footed effort beat Matija Sarkic all ends up.

Shrewsbury had the final chance of an even first period. Dan Udoh’s low driving cross was aimed at Jason Cummings but the Scot was unable to provide the telling connection.

Plymouth began the second half with purpose. Kell Watts turned possession over to George Cooper – the ex Crewe and Peterborough midfielder was thwarted by Aaron Pierre’s timely block.

A switch in-between the sticks due to Matija Sarkic’s hamstring injury, saw Harry Burgoyne make his Salop league debut. The keeper had a loan spell at Argyle in 2018, but didn’t play a competitive minute due to sustaining a broken ankle.

But it was his opposite number Mike Cooper that was worked once more. Jason Cummings’ low strike was kept out by the Pilgrims’ stopper.

The clash became end to end with both sides turning the screw. Ex Chelsea striker Frank Nouble forced a Harry Burgoyne into a confidence boosting save after meeting an expert delivery courtesy of Brian Moore. Nouble was at it again 15 minutes from time – his shot was blocked by Burgoyne’s leg.

The home side were enjoying the best of the chances toward the end of the game. Ryan Hardie was denied by Burgoyne, that opportunity arrived after Jason Cummings’ wild attempt.

A point was a fair result on a Baltic afternoon in Devon. Town are at home to Gillingham next time out, whilst Plymouth visit Hull.

Team Line Ups:

Plymouth Argyle

1. M. Cooper, 5. Wootton, 6. Canavan, 2. Watts, 17. Moore, 16. Macleod (30), 15. Grant, 32. G. Cooper, 10. Mayor, 7. Nouble, 11. Telford (66)

Subs: 8. Edwards, 9. Hardie (66), 19. Lolos, 20. Randell, 26. Ruddy, 28. Camara (30), 37. Pursall

Subs Not Used: 8. Edwards, 19. Lolos, 20. Randell, 26. Ruddy, 37. Pursall

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic (56), 18. Fossey, 2. Pierre, 5. Williams, 3. Golbourne, 25. High (62), 16. Walker, 10. Vela, 35. Cummings, 23. Udoh (70), 7. Whalley

Subs: 1. Burgoyne (56), 8. Norburn (62), 11. Clarke (70), 17. Love, 19. Barnett, 22. Daniels, 24. Ebanks-Landell

Subs Not Used: 17. Love, 19. Barnett, 22. Daniels, 24. Ebanks-Landell

Other League One Results: (at the time of writing)

Accrington 1 – 4 Oxford
Crewe 2 – 0 MK Dons
Doncaster 4 – 1 Bristol Rovers
Fleetwood 0 – 1 AFC Wimbledon
Gillingham 2 – 0 Blackpool
Ipswich 2 – 0 Rochdale
Northampton 0 – 2 Hull
Portsmouth 1 – 2 Wigan
Sunderland 1 – 0 Peterborough
Swindon 4 – 2 Burton

