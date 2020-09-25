Shropshire’s Academy cricketers receive new training kit thanks to the support of NBC Group

Promising cricketers representing Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Academy have a smart new training kit thanks to the generous sponsorship of a county company.

Shropshire Academy cricketers line up in their new training kit with Brad Thornton, front left, the NBC Group’s head of purchasing, and company director Peter Thornton

The club are delighted to have received the training kit from Wellington-based NBC Group, a family-run business.

Head of Academy Ian Roe said: “The NBC Group have been long-time supporters of the county club and it’s great to have them on board backing the Academy and the lads coming through the player pathway.

“The boys will look forward to wearing the training kit, which looks very smart, and they were pretty excited during the team photo taken during our recent game against Herefordshire. They will certainly wear it with pride when we get back out on the cricket pitch next year.

“Academy games are usually played at Wrekin College, where the Thornton family, from the NBC Group, have a long association, so we utilised some of the Wrekin colours in the design process, which was manufactured by our clothing suppliers Hawk Cricket.”

Shropshire CCC secretary Richard Lees added: “We are extremely grateful to Peter Thornton and the NBC Group for their continued support of Shropshire County Cricket Club, in particular their sponsorship of the new training kit for our Academy team.”

NBC Group, founded in 1958, is a leading world wide distributor of ball and roller bearings, power transmission products and slewing rings.

Company director Peter Thornton said: “I’ve been connected with Shropshire County Cricket Club for a long time. My company is locally based in Wellington and I just thought it was nice to give something back.

“I said I would love to help when I was approached. It’s a good cause and youth cricket is important in Shropshire. There’s a lot of talented young players coming through which is good.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...