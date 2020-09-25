Match Preview: Plymouth Argyle V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town make the long journey to Plymouth tomorrow as Sam Ricketts is left reeling with his side’s injury list.

It has been revealed that the impressive Rekeil Pyke will miss up to four months with a thigh injury. The Huddersfield loanee had made a strong start to life as a Shrewsbury Town player – scoring in the 4-3 defeat against Middlesbrough.

However, the ex-Rochdale loanee will not play any further part this year, leaving Sam Ricketts with a decision to make as to whether or not to bring another striker through the door.

The injury problems do not end there. Dave Edwards will miss up to six weeks of action with a stress fracture, whilst Sean Goss (ribs) is a doubt.

Midfielder Brad Walker (knee), who has started the season superbly, may only be fit enough for the bench.

Full-back Ryan Sears has an ankle problem that he picked up during Town’s comfortable 3-0 win against Newcastle U21’s in midweek. Tottenham loanee Shillow Tracey continues to be conspicuous by his absence.

However, Ethan Ebanks-Landell who sustained a head injury during the 2-1 loss to Northampton, could return. Aaron Pierre was back in the fold in the EFL Trophy after serving his suspension.

Shrewsbury has won just one of their last eight games against Plymouth. Their last win at Home Park arrived 19 years ago, courtesy of Nigel Jemson’s solitary strike.

Former Town striker Ryan Lowe was given a scare in midweek when the club were forced to undertake COVID-19 tests after his players and staff came into contact with Leyton Orient representatives.

The Pilgrims since confirmed that one unnamed player and member of staff have tested positive – although both were asymptomatic.

Welsh U21 international Luke Jephcott may return from a thigh injury he suffered during the 1-0 win against Blackpool.

Midfielder Conor Grant (hamstring) is fit again. However, Luke McCormick (shoulder) and Gary Sawyer (ankle) are out. New signing Ben Reeves could be on the bench after getting up to full fitness.

Plymouth partook in a thrilling 4-4 draw with AFC Wimbledon last time out.

Possible Line Ups:

Plymouth Argyle

1. M. Cooper, 4. Aimson, 5. Wootton, 2. Watts, 8. Edwards, 15. Grant, 16. Macleod, 10. Mayor, 32. G. Cooper, 7. Nouble, 9. Hardie

Subs: 6. Canavan, 11. Telford, 14. Reeves 17. Moore, 19. Lolos, 26. Ruddy, 31. Jephcott,

Shrewsbury Town:

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 2. Pierre, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 3. Golbourne, 10. Vela, 25. High, 8. Norburn, 35. Cummings, 23. Udoh, 7. Whalley

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 16. Walker, 18. Fossey, 22. Daniels, 26. Rowland, 30. Caton, 36. Lloyd

Other League One Fixtures:

Saturday:

Accrington V Oxford

Crewe V MK Dons

Doncaster V Bristol Rovers

Fleetwood V AFC Wimbledon

Gillingham V Blackpool

Ipswich V Rochdale

Northampton V Hull

Portsmouth V Wigan

Sunderland V Peterborough

Swindon V Burton

Sunday:

Lincoln V Charlton

Supporting Shropshire Live...