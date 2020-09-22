Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Newcastle United U21

Shrewsbury Town open their EFL Trophy campaign with a home match against Newcastle’s developmental side.

Sam Ricketts will make a number of changes from the side that lost to Northampton on Saturday as he grapples with selection issues.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell is likely to be absent after suffering a sickening collision at the weekend. Dave Edwards and Sean Goss remain doubts.

Ollie Norburn is on compassionate leave after the tragic loss of his son, whilst Tottenham loanee Shillow Tracey will not make his Town bow due to ‘logistical reasons.’

Ro Shaun-Williams recovered from a hamstring strain to feature against the Cobblers, and Aaron Pierre is available again following suspension.

Sam Ricketts could hand starts to former AFC Telford loanees Ryan Barnett and Ryan Sears; whilst Louis Lloyd looks for his first senior minutes.

Shrewsbury dispatched the Magpies’ U21’s with consummate last ease last October, as Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jason Cummings, and Dave Edwards were on target in a routine 3-0 win.

The visitors are yet to kick-off their Premier League 2 campaign but will do so against Burnley on Friday.

Possible Shrewsbury Town line-up

1. Burgoyne, 12. Sears, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 22. Daniels, 26. Rowland, 10. Vela, 7. Whalley, 19. Barnett, 23. Udoh,

Subs: 3.Golbourne, 16. Walker, 18. Fossey, 25. High, 30. Caton, 31. Sarkic, 36. Lloyd

