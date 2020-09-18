Shrewsbury Town loan Tottenham Hotspur youngster Shilow Tracey

Shrewsbury Town has completed the loan capture of exciting winger Shilow Tracey from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 22-year-old has blistering pace and is an exciting addition to Sam Ricketts’ side. Tracey is highly rated by Spurs and has featured in the EFL Trophy.

The Northfleet born winger began his career with Ebbsfleet – where he made a solitary appearance against Charlton in the Kent Senior Cup.

His talent was spotted by Tottenham who snapped him up as an 18-year-old in 2016 for an undisclosed fee.

Tracey spent part of the last campaign at Macclesfield where he made his senior debut against Leyton Orient. He netted his first goal during a 1-1 draw against Plymouth.

He becomes Town’s sixth signing post lockdown joining Josh Daniels, Rekeil Pyke, Scott High, Marlon Fossey, and Matija Sarkic in checking in at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Supporting Shropshire Live...