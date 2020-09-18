Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Northampton Town

In a huge boost for Shrewsbury Town, 1,000 fans will be in attendance as Northampton visit the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The various agencies, delegates, and club staff, have prepared meticulously for the return of supporters tomorrow afternoon.

Shrewsbury Town are one of seven (originally ten) EFL clubs to be given the green light to host 1,000 fans for fixtures this weekend.

It is the first time that supporters have been allowed back into the Montgomery Waters Meadow, since a 3-2 defeat to Oxford in March.

Stringent COVID-19 measures will be in place to keep fans safe, as football receives a much-needed boost in a bid to welcome people through the turnstiles.

On the pitch, Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts is likely to keep faith with Wolves loanee Matija Sarkic. The Montenegrin made an impressive debut during the 0-0 draw with Portsmouth, and will appear at Town for the first time since he was named as a substitute for Wigan in September 2017.

Former Crewe midfielder Brad Walker put on a vintage display at Fratton Park last time out and is likely to keep his place.

Dave Edwards and Sean Goss are believed to be lacking match fitness. Aaron Pierre is suspended, whilst Ro Shaun-Williams is being assessed – although it is hoped the ex Manchester United defender will start.

Captain Ollie Norburn made a welcome return to action against Portsmouth following knee surgery prior to lockdown.

It is the first meeting between these sides for two and half years. Shrewsbury’s last win against Northampton arrived in August 2017, thanks to Lenell John-Lewis’ 90th minute winner – the only goal of the contest.

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has two ex-Shrewsbury goalkeepers to choose from. Jonathan Mitchell started the 4-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Bristol City in mid-week, whilst Steve Arnold was selected for the 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon.

However, Northampton will be without at least five players for their first away game of the 2020/21 season.

Striker Harry Smith (leg) is out, whilst Joe Nuttall is unlikely to be available. Nicky Adams picked up an injury in pre-season, but is closing in on a return.

Scott Pollock is out with a groin complaint, whilst Shaun McWilliams is on the treatment table with a long-term knee injury.

Luka Racic was forced off against Bristol City, and there are doubts over Ricky Korboa’s fitness as he did not travel to Ashton Gate.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 3. Golbourne, 17. Love, 10. Vela, 25. High, 16. Walker, 7. Whalley, 9. Pyke, 35. Cummings

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 8. Norburn, 18. Fossey, 19. Barnett, 22. Daniels, 23. Udoh, 30. Caton

Northampton Town

1. Arnold, 15. Racic, 5. Bolger, 6. Horsfall, 2. Harriman, 8. Watson, 27. Missilou, 45. Marshall, 20. Warburton, 22. Ashley-Seal, 7. Hoskins

Subs: 3. Martin, 13. Mitchell, 14. Lines, 19. Roberts, 23. Mills, 30. Chukwuemeka, 31. Johnston

Other League One Fixtures:

Saturday:

AFC Wimbledon V Plymouth

Blackpool V Swindon

Bristol Rovers V Ipswich

Burton V Accrington

Charlton V Doncaster

Hull V Crewe

MK Dons V Lincoln

Oxford V Sunderland

Peterborough V Fleetwood

Wigan V Gillingham

Sunday:

Rochdale V Portsmouth

