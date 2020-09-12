18.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 14, 2020
Brad makes it a great Day for Tigers

By Shropshire Live

Telford Tigers have announced the return of star net minder Brad Day for the 2020/21 season.

Net minder Brad Day. Photo: ©Telford Tigers / Steve Brodie
Day will return for his second year with the Tigers and will wear the number 30 shirt. Day was a key part of the team that won last year’s NIHL League and Cup double, after signing for the club last summer.

Brad stated, “I’m really happy to be back, after the success of last season and when I spoke with Tom (Watkins) we had a very good discussion. It was a very easy decision to come back to a great club with a passionate and strong fan base. As a goalie it’s great to play for someone who shows a lot of focus on the defensive side of the game and who believes in my ability as a player. We had a great team spirit amongst the players and I really enjoyed being part of that on a daily basis. It was such a shame how the season ended last year with us unable to try for the treble but I look forward to keep competing for trophies again next season.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: “The most important position on the team without question is the net minder. This guy gave us a chance to win every night and more often than not got the two points as well. He had a remarkable first season in Telford, he played every game and every minute of the season but for 25 minutes. That consistency from your goalie is huge. I made it my business to speak to Brad as a priority ahead of everyone, 3 or 4 weeks before last season ended.

“Brad is an extremely likeable guy on and off the ice, he’s very easy going and doesn’t let anything get on top of him. He moved past mistakes with ease and was probably the calmest goalie I’ve worked with. You don’t win without good goaltending, this re-signing will give us all a lot of confidence and add belief to
the team in front of him. I’m delighted he will be back for a second season.”

Standard Motor Transport has agreed to be Brad’s individual sponsor for a further season.

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
