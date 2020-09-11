Shrewsbury Town reportedly interested in Australian right-back

Shrewsbury Town are reportedly keen on signing Australian right-back Matt Millar from Newcastle Jets, according to reports down under.

The 24-year-old is also reportedly attracting interest from Portsmouth – who Shrewsbury face in the League One curtain raiser on Saturday.



Millar has spent his entire career to date in Australia, featuring for sides including Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners.



He has netted four goals in 24 appearances for Newcastle Jets – and is known for his goalscoring prowess; demonstrated by netting 18 times in 69 games for South Melbourne.







