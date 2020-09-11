Lilleshall Hall Golf Club hosts its first Captains’ mixed competition tournament

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club has held its first Captains’ mixed competition tournament that is set to become a regular event on the club’s golfing calendar.

The winners of the trophy in this three day event were John and Mary Harper who are pictured with Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Captain Terry Beech

The three day event was held at the MacDonald Portal Hotel in Tarporley on their Premier and Championship courses. The Tournament consisted of three fun events including a trophy that was contested for fiercely. The Trophy was won by John and Mary Harper who took away engraved wine carafes and bottles of champagne.

Golf has traditionally been seen as a sport played by men predominantly. At Lilleshall Hall Golf Club there is a growing number of men and women playing golf together. While the Captains of the club have separate events played at different courses, this year they held their inaugural mixed weekend away where men and women played in teams together.

“There is a growing club membership that enjoy playing mixed golf, taking to the course with their friends and partners to enjoy the sport. A regular Saturday group plays a stableford format where they score points on each hole in a team format. This year the Lady Captain and I thought we should have a fun away tournament that both men and women could play in. It was a tremendous success and we will be doing this again next year,” said Terry Beech, Lilleshall Hall Golf Club’s Captain.

The inaugural event saw 24 players take to the two courses. The first day they played in teams of four and on the second day in pairs to compete for the Trophy. The final day saw individuals compete for a best Man and best Woman’s prize.

“It was a pleasure to host Lilleshall Hall Golf Club’s Captains’ mixed tournament and pleased they chose our hotel and courses to play on. We see increasing numbers of couples coming to play golf and believe it is the future of the game. The weather for the tournament was beautiful adding to the success of the event,” said Andrew Krawec, General Manager of the Macdonald Portal Hotel.

The event has proven to be popular with interest from several couples in signing up for next year. “We are seeing increasing numbers of women taking up golf and enjoying the ability to play with their friends, family and partners in mixed formats. This tournament has been very successful and we will be holding it annually as part of our ethos of encouraging more women into golf,” said Terry.

