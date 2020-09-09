‘No concrete’ interest in Shrewsbury Town defender

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed to local media that there has been no concrete interest for any of his players amid reported interest in Aaron Pierre.

The Grenada international was left on the bench during Town’s 4-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough on Friday night.

Pierre has been a reported target for Championship duo Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, and his omission from the first team squad had fuelled speculation of his imminent departure.

However, Sam Ricketts has told local media that no other club has made any concrete interest in his players; meaning Pierre could be in line to start against Portsmouth this weekend.

The 27-year-old was one of Shrewsbury’s strong performers last campaign, scoring four times in 37 matches.

The former Brentford and Wycombe man set up a glamour FA Cup tie against Liverpool in January after scoring an 89th minute winner against Bristol City.

His fellow Grenada international Omar Beckles left Shrewsbury after rejecting a new deal and has since signed for League One newcomers Crewe.

Meanwhile, former loanee Max Lowe has signed for Premier League side Sheffield United. Lowe who played 16 times for Town during the 2017/18 season, has left Derby County to sign a four-year deal with the Blades.

