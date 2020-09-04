Shropshire County Cricket League representative side to face Shropshire at Whitchurch on Sunday

A Shropshire County Cricket League representative side will face Shropshire in a 50-over friendly at Whitchurch on Sunday at 11am.

John Abrahams, Shropshire’s Director of Cricket, is looking forward to the match as it provides the opportunity to not only watch his own side once again, but to also take a look at players currently enjoying impressive seasons in the Shropshire League.

Abrahams said: “James Ralph, one of our selectors, has been responsible for identifying and selecting the Shropshire County League squad and, having played in that environment himself this season, he has a good knowledge of who is performing well.

“From talking to James, it’s a talented squad, including players with the potential to be involved in the county set up, as some already are, while it also features some more experienced players who have performed well year in and year out in the Shropshire League, so they deserve this opportunity.

“From the scouting system that we have implemented, we have received reports of players who are performing well in the County League, so this will be a chance for them to show their capabilities.

“It will be a challenge for our team, and with one or two players in the county squad representing the league side this weekend, it provides an opportunity for some of our other squad members to participate.”

Shropshire welcome back a number of players not involved in last Sunday’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI – with the county team including two players on the opposite side last weekend.

Shifnal batsman Xavie Clarke, who top scored for the Pears with 66 at Orleton Park, returns and there is also a place in the Shropshire team for Worfield’s promising opening bowler Ben Parker.

Abrahams said: “Ben has been involved with Worcestershire fixtures this season, not just against us, but in other games as well, so he hasn’t been able to be part of our matchday set up this year.

“This is a good opportunity for him and for us, so we are pleased to be able to include him.”

Shrewsbury skipper Will Parton follows Charlie Home and Sam Whitney as the third man to captain Shropshire this season: “Will’s one of the experienced captains in the squad,” said Abrahams. “He hasn’t been available at times this year, but he is this weekend and he will bat high up the order and also captain the team.”

Abrahams added members of the Shropshire squad not involved on Sunday will feature in a team led by Charlie Home against Herefordshire’s 2nd XI the following Sunday, September 13, offering another opportunity to impress.

Sunday’s match will be 12-a-side, with a nominated non-batsman from each team.

Spectators are welcome to watch, with admission free. Social distancing must be adhered to at all times.

Shropshire team: Harry Chandler (Wem), Ryan Lockley (Halesowen), Will Parton (Shrewsbury, captain), Xavie Clarke (Shifnal), Simon Gregory (Bridgnorth), Matt Swift (Shrewsbury, wicketkeeper), Matt Simmonds (Bridgnorth), Sam Whitney (Bridgnorth), Tyler Ibbotson (Shrewsbury), Jack Twigger (Shifnal), Ben Roberts (Oswestry), Ben Parker (Worfield).

