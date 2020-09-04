10.5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, September 5, 2020
Home Sport

Match Report: Middlesbrough 4 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Despite a valiant effort against Championship side Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town are out of the Carabao Cup.

Shrewsbury Town were on a High in the opening exchanges, thanks to their Huddersfield loanee Scott who scored a barnstormer in the 13th minute.

But Championship side Middlesbrough began to flex their muscles after conceding. Marvin Johnson levelled things up seven minutes later.

Former West Ham forward Ashley Fletcher notched a brace either side of half time – and it appeared Neil Warnock’s side had secured safe passage to the next round.

However, Jason Cummings reduced the arrears after the hour mark. Marcus Tavernier restored Boro’s two goal advantage, but new signing Rekeil Pyke ensured a grandstand finish with 17 minutes to go. Ultimately, it was not enough for Sam Ricketts’ side – but they can be proud of their efforts against Neil Warnock’s men.

The aforementioned Rekeil Pyke and Scott High made their Town debuts, whilst fellow new signings Marlon Fossey and Joshua Daniels were on the bench. Speculation continues to surround the future of Aaron Pierre. The Grenada international was left out of the starting line-up, amid interest from Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City.

The Championship outfit began the clash with purpose and aggression, but didn’t carve out any chances of note.

Instead, the first purposeful attack fell to the visitors which yielded the opening goal. Shaun Whalley fed Scott High who was lurking at the edge of the box. The 19-year-old, featuring in his first ever League Cup tie, lashed the ball beyond the helpless ex Bologna keeper Dejan Stonjanovic.

Neil Warnock’s side were reeling, and it was clear Town were hungry for more. Rekeil Pyke was certainly not a fish out of water as he evaded his marker to prod a Jason Cummings cross just wide.

Shrewsbury looked in control, but lost the advantage in the 21st minute owing to a goalkeeping error. Lewis Wing picked out former Sheffield United loanee Marvin Johnson whose volley squirmed under the debutant Harry Burgoyne.

Shrewsbury looked menacing on the break. Dave Edwards’ drifted cross offered promise but came to nothing.

The home side found themselves ahead in the 31st minute. Ashley Fletcher turned home Marvin Johnson’s delivery.

Town began the second half in the ascendancy. Brad Walker’s measured pass sent ex Rangers man Jason Cummings on his bike. His strike evoked calls for handball but the referee was having none of it.

Moments later, Harry Burgoyne was the architect of his own downfall. The former Wolves man seized possession under no pressure whatsoever. Lewis Wing’s long-range effort was tipped onto the woodwork by Burgoyne, but Ashley Fletcher was on hand to apply the finish from the rebound.

Although behind, Town did not down tools. Rekeil Pyke shrugged off his marker but his deflected shot missed the target

From the resulting corner, Jason Cummings engineered himself some room; with the Scot eventually whipping the ball beyond Stonjanovic.

The problem with facing upper class opposition is that they tend to switch gears when it really counts. And so it proved to be the case when Middlesbrough extended their lead. Marcus Tavernier’s deflected shot found the back of the net, and whilst Rekeil Pyke’s debut goal gave Town a glimmer of hope, Boro held on for the win.

Shrewsbury face Portsmouth in the first league encounter of the 2020/21 campaign next week, whilst Middlesbrough face recently relegated Watford.

Team Line Ups:

Middlesbrough: (3-5-2)

32. Stonjanovic, 2. Dijksteel, 4. Hall, 6. Fry (74), 29. Spence, 16. Howson, 8. Wing (73), 7. Tavernier, 3. Johnson, 11. Fletcher, 9. Assombalonga

Subs: 12. Browne (73), 15. Wood-Gordon (74), 24. Folarin, 27. Bola, 28. Stubbs, 36. Walker, 42. Pears

Subs Not Used: 24. Folarin, 27. Bola, 28. Stubbs, 36. Walker, 42. Pears

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Burgoyne, 17. Love (82), 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 3. Golbourne, 25. High, 16. Walker, 4. Edwards (74), 35. Cummings, 9. Pyke (73), 7. Whalley

Subs: 2. Pierre, 18. Fossey (82), 19. Barnett, 22. Daniels (74), 23. Udoh (73), 28. Goss, 30. Gregory

Subs Not Used: 2. Pierre, 19. Barnett, 28. Goss, 30. Gregory

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Oswestry attackers

Three jailed after woman left with life changing injuries in Oswestry

A group of three men have been jailed for a total of 20 years after attacking a woman in Oswestry.
Read Article
Members of Extinction Rebellion gathered outside Mr Kawczynski’s constituency office on Meadow Place

Extinction Rebellion call on Shrewsbury’s MP to “get with the plan”

Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury are staging an all-day vigil outside Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski’s office to protest his refusal to support the Climate & Ecological Emergency (CEE) Bill.
Read Article
Jessica Greenwood, Lead Cancer Nurse at SaTH

Cancer scheme shortlisted for national award

An innovative scheme at Shropshire’s acute hospitals, which is designed to transform the lives of people living with cancer, has been shortlisted for a national award.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Middlesbrough 4 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

Despite a valiant effort against Championship side Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town are out of the Carabao Cup.
Read Article
Whitchurch will host Shropshire’s 50-over friendly against a Shropshire County Cricket League representative side

Shropshire County Cricket League representative side to face Shropshire at Whitchurch on Sunday

A Shropshire County Cricket League representative side will face Shropshire in a 50-over friendly at Whitchurch on Sunday at 11am.
Read Article

Match Preview: Middlesbrough v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their first competitive fixture since March as they battle Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

A Bluetop car port solar PV system which is due to be installed by Push Energy this year.

Ricoh commits to 100% renewable energy

Additive manufacturing specialist Ricoh 3D has switched to 100 per cent renewable energy at its Telford site.
Read Article
Building contractor Pave Aways is hosting construction skills workshops in Shropshire and Mid Wales

Building contractor to host construction skills workshops

A building contractor is to hold a series of workshops to help people in Shropshire and Mid Wales learn new skills.
Read Article
From left: Chris Mitchell, Dispute Resolution & Insolvency Partner, Nick Clarke, Senior Partner, Ben Mason, Employment Law Partner and Simon Mawdsley, Family Law Partner.

Shropshire law firm names new partner as it targets further growth

Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron & Partners has announced a series of promotions in several of its specialist departments.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury's newest care home is set to open in February 2022

Local community invited to name Shrewsbury’s newest care home

A new care home in Shrewsbury is asking the community for their help to find a name – and they could win a £250 cash prize.
Read Article
Aico Managing Director Neal Hooper getting involved in the demolition.

Pioneering Shropshire centre to help rebuild family relationships

A pioneering centre which will support women in need to build relationships with their children is set to go ahead thanks to a Shropshire company.
Read Article
Ursula Fielding with her granddaughter Megan O’Neill

Outdoor dementia support pilot proves a success

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has successfully trialled its first outdoor Dementia Support Group since March at Trinity Centre, Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Read Article
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Publican David Wiles outside the new look Red Cow

The Red Cow in Whitchurch reopens following £126,000 transformation

The Red Cow, located at the heart of Whitchurch, has reopened following a £126,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
10.5 ° C
11.1 °
10 °
93 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Sat
15 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP