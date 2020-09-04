Match Report: Middlesbrough 4 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

Despite a valiant effort against Championship side Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town are out of the Carabao Cup.

Shrewsbury Town were on a High in the opening exchanges, thanks to their Huddersfield loanee Scott who scored a barnstormer in the 13th minute.

But Championship side Middlesbrough began to flex their muscles after conceding. Marvin Johnson levelled things up seven minutes later.

Former West Ham forward Ashley Fletcher notched a brace either side of half time – and it appeared Neil Warnock’s side had secured safe passage to the next round.

However, Jason Cummings reduced the arrears after the hour mark. Marcus Tavernier restored Boro’s two goal advantage, but new signing Rekeil Pyke ensured a grandstand finish with 17 minutes to go. Ultimately, it was not enough for Sam Ricketts’ side – but they can be proud of their efforts against Neil Warnock’s men.

The aforementioned Rekeil Pyke and Scott High made their Town debuts, whilst fellow new signings Marlon Fossey and Joshua Daniels were on the bench. Speculation continues to surround the future of Aaron Pierre. The Grenada international was left out of the starting line-up, amid interest from Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City.

The Championship outfit began the clash with purpose and aggression, but didn’t carve out any chances of note.

Instead, the first purposeful attack fell to the visitors which yielded the opening goal. Shaun Whalley fed Scott High who was lurking at the edge of the box. The 19-year-old, featuring in his first ever League Cup tie, lashed the ball beyond the helpless ex Bologna keeper Dejan Stonjanovic.

Neil Warnock’s side were reeling, and it was clear Town were hungry for more. Rekeil Pyke was certainly not a fish out of water as he evaded his marker to prod a Jason Cummings cross just wide.

Shrewsbury looked in control, but lost the advantage in the 21st minute owing to a goalkeeping error. Lewis Wing picked out former Sheffield United loanee Marvin Johnson whose volley squirmed under the debutant Harry Burgoyne.

Shrewsbury looked menacing on the break. Dave Edwards’ drifted cross offered promise but came to nothing.

The home side found themselves ahead in the 31st minute. Ashley Fletcher turned home Marvin Johnson’s delivery.

Town began the second half in the ascendancy. Brad Walker’s measured pass sent ex Rangers man Jason Cummings on his bike. His strike evoked calls for handball but the referee was having none of it.

Moments later, Harry Burgoyne was the architect of his own downfall. The former Wolves man seized possession under no pressure whatsoever. Lewis Wing’s long-range effort was tipped onto the woodwork by Burgoyne, but Ashley Fletcher was on hand to apply the finish from the rebound.

Although behind, Town did not down tools. Rekeil Pyke shrugged off his marker but his deflected shot missed the target

From the resulting corner, Jason Cummings engineered himself some room; with the Scot eventually whipping the ball beyond Stonjanovic.

The problem with facing upper class opposition is that they tend to switch gears when it really counts. And so it proved to be the case when Middlesbrough extended their lead. Marcus Tavernier’s deflected shot found the back of the net, and whilst Rekeil Pyke’s debut goal gave Town a glimmer of hope, Boro held on for the win.

Shrewsbury face Portsmouth in the first league encounter of the 2020/21 campaign next week, whilst Middlesbrough face recently relegated Watford.

Team Line Ups:

Middlesbrough: (3-5-2)

32. Stonjanovic, 2. Dijksteel, 4. Hall, 6. Fry (74), 29. Spence, 16. Howson, 8. Wing (73), 7. Tavernier, 3. Johnson, 11. Fletcher, 9. Assombalonga

Subs: 12. Browne (73), 15. Wood-Gordon (74), 24. Folarin, 27. Bola, 28. Stubbs, 36. Walker, 42. Pears

Subs Not Used: 24. Folarin, 27. Bola, 28. Stubbs, 36. Walker, 42. Pears

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Burgoyne, 17. Love (82), 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 3. Golbourne, 25. High, 16. Walker, 4. Edwards (74), 35. Cummings, 9. Pyke (73), 7. Whalley

Subs: 2. Pierre, 18. Fossey (82), 19. Barnett, 22. Daniels (74), 23. Udoh (73), 28. Goss, 30. Gregory

Subs Not Used: 2. Pierre, 19. Barnett, 28. Goss, 30. Gregory

