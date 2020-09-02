Shrewsbury Town loan Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic

Shrewsbury Town has completed the loan signing of goalkeeper Matija Sarkic from Premier League side Wolves.

Sam Ricketts had expressed his desire to sign a new goalkeeper after allowing veteran stopper Joe Murphy to leave and subsequently join Tranmere.

The former Wolves defender has used his connections at Molineux to bring in Sarkic to challenge Harry Burgoyne and Cameron Gregory.

Sarkic joined Wolves from rivals in Aston Villa in July – but did not make an appearance for the latter during his five-year stay.

He began his career with Belgian side Anderlecht before leaving for the West Midlands in 2015. During his time at Villa Park, Sarkic, capped once by Montenegro, was loaned out to Wigan, Stratford, Havant and Waterlooville, and most recently Scottish side Livingston.

Speaking to shrewsburytown.com, Sam Ricketts said: “He’s a very good, young keeper who did really well last year at Livingston.

“We’re delighted to have him here at the club. He’s a really good prospect. Brian Jensen (goalkeeping coach) and myself are really looking forward to working with him and he’s a great addition to the team.”

