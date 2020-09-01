Former Shrewsbury Town loanee seals Brentford switch

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Ivan Toney has completed a move to Championship outfit Brentford.

The 24-year-old had expressed a desire to leave League One Peterborough United, and he has now been granted his wish.

Toney is expected to be a direct replacement for Ollie Watkins – who is a reported £22 million target for Aston Villa.

The former Newcastle and Northampton forward spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Shrewsbury – scoring seven times in 26 appearances.

Toney who can also count Wigan, Scunthorpe, and Barnsley as former clubs – has netted 92 goals in 268 senior appearances.

Brentford will be looking to achieve promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history, after suffering play-off heartache against London rivals Fulham last month.

