Shropshire hand opportunities to a host of players to impress in Sunday’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI

Shropshire take the chance to hand a host of players an opportunity to face first-class opposition when a Worcestershire County Cricket Club XI make a quick return to the county this weekend.

Sunday’s 50-over friendly at Wellington (11am) will be the second time this month that the Pears have lined up against Shropshire.

A Worcestershire XI, featuring several players with first-team experience, ultimately emerged winners by nine runs under the DLS method when rain halted Shropshire’s run chase with 10 overs remaining at Bridgnorth on August 16.

Director of Cricket John Abrahams was encouraged with how Shropshire performed that day.

Now he’s looking forward to seeing a much-changed county side in action at Orleton Park.

Charlie Home captains Shropshire for a second time after also leading the team in a friendly against Herefordshire at Oswestry earlier this month, while Ben Lees will be wicketkeeper for the 12-a-side match, with a nominated non-batsman from each team.

Abrahams said: “The second fixture against a Worcestershire XI provides us with an opportunity to see more Shropshire players perform against a first-class county.

“There was lots to take from the previous fixture, including the performances from Ryan Lockley and Sam Whitney, and all the players enjoyed pitting themselves against international and first-class opposition.

“This will also provide a second chance for Charlie Home to captain the county team.

“My understanding is that Worcestershire will field a team of similar strength, a challenging mix of professionals and senior academy players.

“The matches to date and future fixtures will identify where we are as individuals and as a group.

“All information will influence the content of a winter programme and impact on tactical decisions in future fixtures.”

Spectators are welcome to watch Sunday’s match, with admission free. Social distancing must be adhered to at all times.

Wellington will be running an outdoor bar service throughout the match. Please be advised that it is contactless payment only.

Shropshire team: James Kinder (Bridgnorth), Harry Chandler (Wem), Charlie Home (Wolverhampton, captain), Simon Gregory (Bridgnorth), Matt Swift (Shrewsbury), Matty Simmonds (Bridgnorth), Ben Lees (Bridgnorth, wicketkeeper), Tyler Ibbotson (Shrewsbury), Sam Baugh (Bridgnorth), Sam Ellis (Shrewsbury), Jack Twigger (Shifnal), Ben Roberts (Oswestry).

Supporting Shropshire Live...