Sam Whitney to captain Shropshire’s cricketers in Sunday’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI

Bridgnorth’s Sam Whitney will captain Shropshire’s cricketers at his home club ground in Sunday’s 50-over friendly against a Worcestershire XI.

Shropshire take the opportunity to utilise the first team squad, with a number of changes from the team which faced Herefordshire at Oswestry last weekend.

Director of Cricket John Abrahams said: “Following the match against Herefordshire, Sunday’s game provides further opportunities for players against a strong side from Worcestershire and will be the next step in the development phase for the county squad.

“Shropshire is fortunate to have a squad of young talented players from which a competitive team can be selected to represent it.

“What we are looking for are individuals with the right attitude that can apply their skills in a performance environment, and to see who fits best in the individual roles that will contribute to a successful team game plan.

“Worcestershire will provide challenging opposition with several contracted players in their team.”

Matt Swift and Ryan Lockley will share wicketkeeping duties for Shropshire, with Sunday’s fixture a 12-a-side match with a nominated non-batsman from each team.

Spectators are welcome to watch Sunday’s 11am match, with admission free. Social distancing must be adhered to at all times.

Bar and toilet facilities will be available, but the use of Bridgnorth’s club car park at the ground is restricted to players and officials only. Parking is available at the nearby Smithfield car park.

Shropshire team: Will Parton (Shrewsbury), Ryan Lockley (Halesowen), Dan Humes (Shrewsbury), Xavie Clarke (Shifnal), Dan Lloyd (Wellington), Ross Aucott (New Farnley), Matt Swift (Shrewsbury), Sam Whitney (Bridgnorth, captain), Matty Simmonds (Bridgnorth), David Laird (Sentinel), Mike Barnard (Shrewsbury), Ben Roberts (Oswestry).

