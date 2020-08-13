Omar Beckles rejects new Shrewsbury Town deal

Central defender Omar Beckles will leave Shrewsbury Town after he turned down the offer of a new contract.

It was hoped that the 28-year-old would extend his three-year Shrewsbury Town stay, but he has snubbed the new deal that was on the table.

Beckles joined Shrewsbury for an undisclosed fee in August 2017 from Accrington Stanley. He scored his first goal in a 2-1 away win against Bristol Rovers in February 2018 – and would net a further five during 80 appearances.

The former Millwall trainee, who has spent the majority of his career in non-league, has made four appearances for the Grenada national side.

Boss Sam Ricketts told shrewsburytown.com: “We made Omar an offer that hasn’t been taken up so we’re planning without him as we speak at the moment.

“From our point of view, we could only wait so long, so we’ve had to move on. It went on that long we couldn’t hold back any longer really from what we’d offered him which was a good few months ago to be fair.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...