Shropshire’s young cricketers highlight the positives following friendly defeat

Director of Cricket John Abrahams says Shropshire’s young side were quick to highlight the positives and also the areas that need addressing following Sunday’s friendly defeat against Herefordshire.

The scene at Oswestry as Shropshire faced Herefordshire in Sunday’s friendly

A number of the county’s promising up and coming players were included in the Shropshire team for the 50-over clash at Oswestry.

Herefordshire ultimately emerged winners by 43 runs, with Shropshire now looking forward to their next friendly fixture, against a Worcestershire XI at Bridgnorth this Sunday at 11am.

Captain Charlie Home led the way with the ball, claiming 4-37, and he was well backed up by Matty Simmonds (2-18) and Sam Ellis (2-37) as Herefordshire were bowled out for 190.

Shameer Ahmed hit 43 for the visitors and Ian Bullock added 26.

Shropshire, in reply, were then removed for 147, with Bridgnorth opener James Kinder top scoring with 28, while there were also contributions from Xavie Clarke (26) and Simon Gregory (21). Zain Bukhari Shah took 3-36.

Abrahams said: “The players were looking forward to the Herefordshire match following two intra-squad practice matches.

“The result from the first friendly match was not what we wanted, especially the disappointing batting performance.

“What was encouraging was the honest and open feedback from the players recognising the positives that we can build on and the areas that need addressing.

“In the field the bowlers generally executed their plans and were supported by some good fielding.

“When batting no-one took on the responsibility of scoring a match-affecting innings, and in too many instances our dismissals were self-inflicted.

“This must have been frustrating for the substantial crowd of Shropshire members and supporters, who we would like to thank, along with Oswestry Cricket Club, especially groundman Dave Vart, for all their efforts in providing an enjoyable and worthwhile experience.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...