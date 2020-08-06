Former Shropshire champion racing driver to make comeback in lockdown racer

A successful racing driver from Shropshire is to make a comeback after five years away from the circuit in a classic VW Golf race car built entirely during lockdown.

Alex restored the classic VW Golf race car during lockdown

Former winner of the MSVR Golf Gti Championship Alex “Bomber” Harris, had been planning to build a new race car and had started preparations but between his day job as an events manager, being a husband and father and playing drums in a pop covers band, only had a couple of hours a week to work on the car in his small garage at home.

Alex said: “I thought it would be an 18 month project with the idea of getting back on track in the autumn of 2021, along came the pandemic lockdown and all of a sudden I had a lot more spare time and needed to keep my hands and mind busy to mitigate the mental aspects of the craziness going on in the world.

“Having raced Mk2 golfs and been successful in them in the past, I know them inside out and already had most of the parts ready to go. Everything else I needed I just ordered off the internet and had delivered to my home. I refreshed my welding skills with YouTube videos and just got stuck in, stripping out anything heavy or unneeded, fitting the roll cage and all the other safety equipment required for racing.”

Since the lockdown has eased, some local companies have come forward to support Alex’s renewed racing ambitions with sponsorship.

Henry Beaver of civil engineering company Beaver Bridges said: “I applaud Alex’s ambition and drive in this project, it’s been amazing to see the progress he’s made on his own in a small single garage during lockdown. Beaver Bridges motto is ‘Those who say it can’t be done, shouldn’t get in the way of those doing it’ and Alex has certainly embodied that spirit, we are proud to sponsor this local talent.”

Andy Chamley of sound and video installation specialists J P Audiovisual said: “I’ve watched Alex build the car via his updates on social media and being a motorsport enthusiast, wanted to get involved. Becoming a team sponsor was a great opportunity to be closely involved in racing.”

Stephanie Burton, owner of Dawley Launderette said: “I’ve known “Bomber” since we were young and I have followed his racing from the start so naturally I wanted to be involved. I was really pleased to be able to invest in a top of the range fire extinguisher system to keep my friend safe on the track.”

There are still opportunities to get involved, any companies interested in motorsport sponsorship can contact Alex via his “Team Bomber Racing” Facebook page. Alex’s first race in the new car is in the Classic VW Cup at Thruxton racing circuit in Hampshire on the 23 August.

