New Shrewsbury Town striker tasked with winning the fans over

New Shrewsbury Town striker Rekeil Pyke must look to win the fans over according to former goal scorer Dean Edwards.

Shrewsbury reeled in a big catch with Pyke – a striker that they had pursued for the past two transfer windows.

The 22-year-old Leeds born striker, will be hoping that Shrewsbury is a more permanent base following a variety of loan spells with the likes of Wrexham, Rochdale, and Colchester.

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards, who also spent time at Wolves and with clubs in Finland; believes that Pyke need to win the fans over.

He told Shropshire Live: “(Pyke) needs to concentrate on getting a good run in the side. It is important that he wins the fans over ASAP.

“If you are not scoring it is important that the fans see you are giving 110% for the shirt. The fans will always get behind you if they see that you are putting in the effort.”

Pyke spent four years at Huddersfield, with just a single first team appearance as a substitute during a defeat to Fulham in February. During this time his loan spells were mixed, as he was unable to find the back of the net whilst at Colchester and Port Vale.

Edwards believes it is vital that a player moves on permanently rather than go on loan, as the latter option can impact a striker’s ability to score goals.

The current Barnstaple Town manager, who once hit 42 goals in 38 games during one season in Finland, added: “There seems to be a lot of players like this at the moment (who choose to go on many loans), I don’t think they understand the need to get a consistent run of games at one club on their CV.

“As a manager, I would be worried if a player had no credibility of a run of games behind him. Strikers need to find their rhythm to get into a rich scoring vein.

“So, my advice to Rekeil is – get your head down, work hard, and keep getting into the box. Goals pay the rent!.”

Rekeil should find a happy home at Town according to Edwards: “As a striker going into a new club, you just want to stamp your personality on the dressing room.

“Show the lads that you are confident and want to get along with them. Obviously, it’s difficult if you have not got that in your personality, but I would hope as a striker that you would have some kind of X Factor about you.

“If you can’t fit in at Shrewsbury then you have a problem, it was the friendliest clubs that I have played for.”

