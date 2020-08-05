Filip Supa returns to Tigers 2

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Filip Supa for a third consecutive season.

Filip Supa has resigned for a third consecutive season. Photo: Telford Tigers

Filip joined Telford Tigers in the 2017/18 season following his departure from Deeside Dragons. The Slovakian’s playing portfolio has also seen him play for Widnes Wild, Chelmsford Chieftains and Solihull Barons.



Supa first iced for Telford as part of the Tigers 1 roster who were competing in the NIHL North 1 Moralee league at the time. Supa made quite the impression for Tigers that season when he scored goals in a National Cup game as well as a Play-Off semi-final.



Filip was a key player for Tigers 2 when he joined the roster the following season after senior forward Karol Jets’ found himself off the ice early on the season with a long-term injury. That season, Supa managed to bag an impressive 19 goals and 13 assists in only 12 games. Since then, Filip has been one of Tigers’ top players for points scored.



Telford Tigers 2 coach Scott McKenzie is delighted to have Supa back on board for the new season commenting;



“We are delighted to have signed Filip for another season in a Tigers jersey. He has an extremely high work ethic, great at protecting the puck and someone that the team will look to in all situations. A player we know can score goals and create chances every time he is on the ice.”



Filip is also pleased to be returning to Tigers for another season commenting; “I’m really looking forward to playing for Tigers again this season. We have a great bunch of lads and I believe we’re in for a really great, successful season.”



