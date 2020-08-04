New signings for Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town has made three new signings with Rekeil Pyk, Josh Daniels and Scott High joining the club.

Town complete the long-awaited capture of striker Rekeil Pyke as he becomes the club’s first post-season signing.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a switch to Shrewsbury Town for the past two transfer windows and has finally put pen to paper.

Pyke is well known to Salop boss Sam Ricketts, as he played under him at National League outfit Wrexham.

He began his career with Huddersfield Town, but made his only appearance for the Terriers as a late substitute during a 3-2 defeat against Fulham.

The Leeds born striker has also spent time on loan at Rochdale, Colchester, and Port Vale – and has managed eight goals during 78 senior appearances.

Josh Daniels

The club has also signed winger Josh Daniels from Northern Irish outfit Glenavon.

The former Derry City player reportedly turned down a switch to Glenavon’s rivals Glentoran to seal a move to Shrewsbury.

Daniels, who was also interesting Linfield, and other clubs in the English Football League, says the opportunity to play full-time football was something that he “couldn’t turn down.”

Speaking to the Derry Journal, Daniels has revealed his excitement about joining the club: “He (Sam Ricketts) has been in contact with me and he knows I’m coming from a part-time league.

“He’s done his research and has watched videos of me. They know what they’re getting. They went and brought me. It would be different if I was pushed here, so I feel wanted.”

Scott High

Central midfielder Scott High joins Shrewsbury from Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan.

Scott is one of the longest-serving scholars at Huddersfield, having joined the Academy at Under-9 level from junior football in Penistone.

Sam Ricketts explained why he was so keen to bring the youngster to the club.

“He’s a young lad, who Dean Whitehead knows very well from his time there. “Scott is an all-round midfielder, who’s full of energy. He’s eager to come out and test himself with his first league loan. “He’s got a fantastic attitude and is desperate to get going.”

