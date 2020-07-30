Shropshire County Cricket Club arrange 50-over fixtures on the next three Sundays

Shropshire County Cricket Club have arranged fixtures on the next three Sundays – with more matches to hopefully follow.

Oswestry Cricket Club will host Shropshire’s cricketers

The National Counties Cricket Association announced last week that no competitive cricket will be played this season after the start of the season was delayed owing to Covid-19.

But clubs were informed that they are free to play friendly fixtures, with Shropshire now able to confirm a trio of matches.

Shropshire’s first team squad will play an internal 50-over match at Oswestry this Sunday, August 2 (noon start).

This follows the success of an internal Twenty20 fixture at Whitchurch earlier this month.

Shropshire will return to Oswestry the following Sunday, August 9 to face Herefordshire in a 50-over friendly at 11am.

The county has also arranged another 50-over fixture on Sunday, August 16, against a Worcestershire XI, a match which will be played at Bridgnorth at 11am.

Shropshire secretary Richard Lees said: “We are very pleased to have arranged matches on the next three Sundays and it will be nice to get some cricket in.

“It will be great for the squad to get together this weekend for an inter-squad fixture and we are delighted that both Herefordshire and a Worcestershire XI will be heading to Shropshire.

“They are attractive fixtures and we thank Oswestry and Bridgnorth for their assistance and support in hosting us.

“We are working on other fixtures to be played later in August and also September, so hope to be able to announce them soon.”

