Tigers whistle up star signing

By Shropshire Live

Telford Tigers have announced the return of fan favourite Brandon Whistle for the 2020/21 season.

Whistle will return for his second year with the Tigers and will continue to wear the number 34 shirt after being a huge part of the team that won last year’s NIHL League and Cup double, specialising in scoring crucial penalty shot goals and coming up with clutch performances in the title run in.

Whistle scored 69 points for Tigers last season including the winning penalty shot in the epic comeback win over Swindon Wildcats in the National cup semi final.

Brandon stated, “I’m excited to come back to Telford for another year, I really enjoyed my time there last season, we had a great team and great team spirit in the dressing room! I am looking forward to trying to repeat our success and bring some more trophies to the club and to reward our fans for their support!”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said, “I am very excited to be able to retain Brandon for a second season as he made a lasting impression on the club and the fans last season.

“He scored numerous penalty shot goals and he was a top performer in the cup final and showed his ability in the key games towards the end of the season. He turned it up in the big occasions and played without fear when we had a lot to play for.

“He’s an exciting player to watch and capable of creating something out of nothing. He can score, make plays and create space for others. He has all the tools needed and formed a terrific partnership with Scott McKenzie. We spoke at length about his future and as soon as he confirmed he was interested in coming back, we were very keen to make it happen. Players of his calibre are very hard to find.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
News

News

An artist impression of the planned health and medical development for Whitchurch

Call to fight judicial review to save GP practices in Whitchurch

A fight is being launched to safeguard the future of GP practices in Whitchurch as plans for a new modern health centre are at risk, say local health bosses.
Teenage girl attacked by two men in Telford

A teenage girl was left with injuries after being attacked by two men whilst walking along a footpath in Telford earlier this month.
Members of the Trust’s Housekeeping team celebrating after finding out the wards and side rooms were rated the cleanest in the country by patients

Housekeepers clean up again in national patient survey

The Housekeeping team at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital are celebrating after the wards were highlighted in a national patient survey as the cleanest in the country.
Sport

Sport

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek

In an exclusive interview, former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek discusses adapting to the English game, playing international football, and his fascinating post footballing-career.
Alex Cleland from Shifnal, the region’s official of the year, at Wimbledon

Trio of regional Shropshire winners to step into the spotlight at virtual LTA Tennis Awards

Shropshire’s trio of regional winners in the LTA Tennis Awards will find out later this month if they are also national winners at a virtual ceremony presented by Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.
Business

Business

Henry Beaver with Reech MD Rob Hughes

Reech partners with Beaver Bridges

Reech Media have entered a partnership with Shropshire based company, Beaver Bridges, a leader in bridging solutions and construction.
Mark Hooper, Project lead at Visit Shropshire with Mark Tromans, corporate solicitor at Lanyon Bowdler

Visit Shropshire and Lanyon Bowdler agree strategic partnership to support Visitor Economy

Visit Shropshire has agreed a partnership deal with Lanyon Bowdler, helping to continue to promote the county as a leading UK destination.
3D Printz forms a bond with another top brand

Telford-based 3D printing firm, 3D Printz Limited, has expanded its product range further by forming a strong bond with another top industry brand.
Features

Features

A full day of fitness at Bryn Tanat Hall

A 5-star venue, based on the Powys/Shropshire border, launches fitness event to bring people together for a day of exercise.
Entrants will be able to get their hands on a limited edition medal and foldable water bottle

Virtual cycling event to raise money for Hope House children’s hospice

As all eyes turn towards the rescheduled Tour De France next month, cyclists from Shropshire and Powys are being encouraged to get on their bikes and ride for Hope House.
With so much outside space kids can entertain themselves on the FSC 'Stay With Us' breaks

Charity’s Shropshire hostel opens for ‘Stay With Us’ family breaks

An independently run holiday hostel in Shropshire has opened its doors to tourists searching for a great British holiday this summer.
Entertainment

Entertainment

Seckou Keita will be performing at the virtual festival. Photo: Evan Dawson

Artists revealed for Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has announced the line-up for its free virtual festival that is taking place next month after the event was postponed due to coronavirus.
Inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery reopens with free entry

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery has reopened with free entry to visitors until the autumn.
Celebrity gardeners Penny Meadmore and David Domoney are taking part in the virtual event

Shrewsbury Flower Show goes virtual for 2020

This year's Shrewsbury Flower Show is to take place virtually after the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
