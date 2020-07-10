Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.

Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Both Tigers teams will wear the newly designed kit with the white jersey being worn at home fixtures and the black jersey at away fixtures. As before, both teams will swap from white to black jerseys for home fixtures at the mid-point of the season.

The Tigers Limited Edition third jersey will also make an appearance across the 2020/21 season, where the jersey will be worn for National League Cup fixtures as well as play-off fixtures.

The new design boasts striking Tigers stripes across all three jerseys in addition to the newly acquired fourth Championship star.

The jerseys will be manufactured by Club partner Fiveon3.

Supporting Shropshire Live...