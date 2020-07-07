Former Shrewsbury Town manager heads back to Scotland

Former Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon has left his post at Tranmere Rovers to take charge of Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

The 48-year-old brings an end to a four-year stint at Prenton Park in which he guided the club to back to back promotions.

However, Tranmere will ply their trade in League Two next campaign after being in the relegation zone at the time the regular season was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mellon has become known as a promotion specialist, having achieved the feat five times during his career – including spearheading Shrewsbury’s 2015 return to League One.

He also enjoyed successful cup runs which saw Shrewsbury defeat the likes of Norwich, Blackburn, Sheffield Wednesday, and Cardiff City.

The Scot, who spent his playing career with eight different clubs including Bristol City, West Brom, and Blackpool, has also managed Fleetwood and Barnsley.

It is the first time that Micky Mellon has either played or managed in his homeland.

