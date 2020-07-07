13.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Former Shrewsbury Town manager heads back to Scotland

By Ryan Hillback

Former Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon has left his post at Tranmere Rovers to take charge of Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

The 48-year-old brings an end to a four-year stint at Prenton Park in which he guided the club to back to back promotions.

However, Tranmere will ply their trade in League Two next campaign after being in the relegation zone at the time the regular season was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mellon has become known as a promotion specialist, having achieved the feat five times during his career – including spearheading Shrewsbury’s 2015 return to League One.

He also enjoyed successful cup runs which saw Shrewsbury defeat the likes of Norwich, Blackburn, Sheffield Wednesday, and Cardiff City.

The Scot, who spent his playing career with eight different clubs including Bristol City, West Brom, and Blackpool, has also managed Fleetwood and Barnsley.

It is the first time that Micky Mellon has either played or managed in his homeland.

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Man charged with Wellington murder

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Wellington on Saturday.
Shropshire Council to reintroduce parking charges from next Tuesday

Shropshire Council is to reintroduce parking charges in its town centre car parks from Tuesday 14 July.
Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council welcomes £1.5bn Government funding for arts sector

Leaders at Shropshire Council have welcomed the Government announcement that it will provide a £1.5bn funding package for the UK arts and heritage sector.
FC Oswestry Town takes sad decision to fold the club

FC Oswestry Town, which was formed in 2014, has taken the decision to fold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic putting the club into financial difficulties and robbing it of a hard earned promotion.
Stuart Apperley, Rowly Jones, Ashley Chesters and Christine Apperley

Centenary charity challenge raises £2,400 for RJAH league of friends

A 100-hole Charity Challenge held at Hawkstone Park to celebrate the Golf Club’s Centenary year has raised over £2,400 for The League of Friends of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
Yasmin Sulaman, Marches Growth Hub Business Support Project Officer

New £200m innovation fund to help companies recover from Covid-19

Companies across the Marches were today urged to apply to a £200 million fund to drive innovation and boost the post-pandemic economy.
Jessica Wright, new solicitor at GHP Legal

GHP Legal welcomes new solicitor as COVID-19 increases demand for Wills

Shropshire and North Wales law firm, GHP Legal, has announced the appointment of an additional solicitor to the busy Probate, Wills, Tax & Trusts team at one of its Oswestry offices.
Philip Dunne MP

Shropshire Chamber to host virtual meet your MP event

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is hosting an exciting new virtual event this Thursday afternoon with the opportunity for members and non-members to join in.
Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
