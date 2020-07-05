FC Oswestry Town takes sad decision to fold the club

FC Oswestry Town, which was formed in 2014, has taken the decision to fold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic putting the club into financial difficulties and robbing it of a hard earned promotion.

In a statement on their website, the club stated that due to the denial of promotion to a higher league, no fixtures being played since March and no opportunities to raise funds externally meant it was not in a position to commit to the forthcoming season.

Club statement

A club spokesperson said: “It is with a heavy heart that FC Oswestry Town have made the sad decision to fold the club. The difficult decision has been made due mainly to the COVID-19 Pandemic that resulted in the curtailing of the North West Counties League and the FA’s ruling to make the 2019/20 season null and void which robbed us of a hard earned promotion.

“The committee has been working hard over the past four months but due to financial difficulties that we are currently facing, we are unable to keep the club alive in the professional and competitive way that everyone involved with the club would like. Financial difficulties due to the denial of promotion to a higher league, no fixtures being played since March and no opportunities to raise funds externally means we are in no position to commit to the forthcoming season.

“As a club we have had an amazing short history with a hugely successful team that gained promotion to the North West Counties League. The success continued with this year’s fantastic team that was on the verge of promotion to Step 5 football and the FA Cup. We have had an amazing journey.

“We would like to thank all the committee members, supporters and businesses that has helped us make our progress through the non-league football scene but unfortunately we were not able to replicate the success of the old Oswestry Town.

“Everyone involved with the club has spent the last few months trying to work out ways to keep this club alive and moving forward towards a brighter future, but unfortunately to no avail.

“We like to place on record our thanks to everyone involved with the North West Counties football League, for all their help since we have been in the league, and with the professional way the league is run.”

