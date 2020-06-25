Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.

The former England international will leave Premier League side Burnley when his contract expires on June 30th.

Hart who has been linked with a move to Arsenal and the MLS, has made just 24 appearances for the Clarets since joining in August 2018.

The Daily Mirror has reported that Shrewsbury are lining up a sensational swoop for the 33-year-old; but Sam Ricketts has told local media that whilst he asked about the possibility of bringing the ex West Ham keeper through the door, he was told that Hart wants to continue his career at the highest level.

The two-time Premier League winner, departed for Manchester City in 2006 after making 58 appearances for the club.

He was highly successful at Manchester City as well as Premier League success, he was part of the Sky Blues side that won the FA Cup and League Cup.

Hart who has played at World Cups, made 75 appearances for England and also had a spell with Italian outfit Torino.

