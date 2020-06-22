Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.

The Scottish Sun reported over the weekend, that Shrewsbury have joined Dundee United in the race for Nesbit.

The 23-year-old Glaswegian, currently plies his trade at Championship outfit Dunfermline; where he has scored 23 goals in 32 games this season.

Nesbit has never played outside of Scotland. He began his career at Partick Thistle, where he did not find the back of the net in 17 league matches. Nesbit has enjoyed fruitful loan spells at East Stirlingshire, Ayr United, and Dumbarton.

He notched an impressive 34 goals in 46 matches for Raith Rovers during the 2018/19 campaign.

Meanwhile, Premier League side Burnley have announced that former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Joe Hart will leave the club once his deal expires on June 30th.

The 33-year-old who has been linked with a move to Arsenal and the MLS, made 58 appearances for Town prior to his move to Manchester City in 2006.

