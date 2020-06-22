Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.

Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

The Captains will launch the dawn-to-dusk event when they tee-off at sunrise on Sunday 28th June on the famous Hawkstone Course. They will be joined by a host of Club members, including Club President Dale Benbow, who will aim to complete the 100 holes across the club’s two courses. Golfers will be sponsored to raise funds for The League of Friends of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Also supporting the day is Hawkstone-based European Tour professional Ashley Chesters who will play 18 holes with current Club Champion Rowly Jones from Whitchurch.

Speaking about the challenge, Christine Apperley said:

“Although our Centenary Programme has been somewhat interrupted, we are determined to put in place a number of events to both mark this special year and create some really enjoyable and memorable events for members.

“Stuart and I thought the 100 Hole Challenge would be the perfect way to involve a good number of people, to have some fun and at the same time raise some money for a great local charity. We are extremely fortunate that our golf courses are back open and that the event is fully compliant with social distancing restrictions. We will all have to play some smart and speedy golf to beat the sunset but I’m sure we’re up to the challenge.

“The League of Friends of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital has a great track-record for fundraising but now, more than ever, the charity needs as much support as possible in these challenging times. I trained as a Physiotherapist and worked at the hospital, so it has a special place in my heart.”

