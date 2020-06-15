14.2 C
Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.

Teams consist of three participants, each completing a two mile run, jog or walk over any terrain or course.  Entrants have until 30th September to complete the distance and upload their times online. There are medals for all finishers, and leader-boards will be updated regularly in the ‘Attingham Park Relays 2020’ Facebook group.

Entries are £6 per person or £18 for a team, with all proceeds going to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

There are a range of inclusive team categories such as Mixed Gender Team, Community Team and Over the Hill Team for runners aged over 50. More information can be found at http://www.shropshire-shufflers.org/our-events/attingham-park-relays.

Virtual Challenges

Members of the Shrewsbury-based Shropshire Shufflers fun running club have been also keeping active during lockdown by taking on a series of virtual running challenges.

The first challenge took place between Monday 13th and Sunday 19th April. A team of 124 Shufflers covered more than 2000 miles during the week as they smashed their target of travelling the 874 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats. The largest contribution came from Wendy Holm, who ran an amazing 74 miles as a continuous 24-hour treadmill challenge!

The plucky Shufflers continued to excel themselves in their next challenge to ascend the 29,000 feet of Mount Everest. Taking inspiration from Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, they were invited to head for the hills and virtually climb the world’s highest peak. Around 70 club members took part in the challenge between Monday 4th and Sunday 10th May. Their cumulative elevation gain over the seven days was 60,560 feet (18,459 metres) which is more than Everest and K2 put together! Individual accolades went to Martin Streeter (gained 1127m / 3698ft) and Helen Crook (gained 878m / 2879ft), but above all it was a fantastic team effort.

The most recent challenge was extended to two weeks, as Shufflers ran coast to coast across the USA. Starting in New York on Monday 25th May, they aimed to reach their destination of Los Angeles by Sunday 7th June. At the end of day 12, the team were a little behind their target pace with over 700 miles still to go. However, a magnificent final push saw them reach and exceed their target of 3107 miles. Club members recorded more than 570 individual activities towards the final total of 3495 miles.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
News

Two rescued from vehicle after flash flooding hits parts of Shropshire

Two people were rescued from a vehicle stuck in floodwater after heavy rain brought flash flooding to parts of Shropshire.
Two injured in collision on A5 at Shrewsbury

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision on the A5 at Shrewsbury on Sunday afternoon.
One of the social distancing warning signs that are now in place around the county. Photo: Shropshire Council

Social distancing measures put in place to help boost Shropshire’s towns

Shropshire Council is putting in place measures to ensure that people can safely and easily visit and navigate the county’s market towns in line with social distancing regulations as shops start to re-open from Monday.
Sport

Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.
Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Business

1st Choice Leasing MD Jason Martin with staff outside their offices on Shrewsbury Business Park

Shropshire-based insurance broker expands into vehicle leasing sector

A Shropshire-based insurance broker has launched a sister company as they expand into the vehicle leasing sector.
Dyke Yaxley Corporate Director Mark Bramall

Online presentations support business owners as lockdown eases

Experts from a Shropshire accountancy firm have launched a programme of online presentations to support business owners as the lockdown is eased.
Janna Vigar and Richard Connolly (from mfg Solicitors) with Sue Chantler (Chair of Trustees for Hands Together Ludlow)

Ludlow law firm donation helps keep vital lifeline running

A local charity who are helping isolated and vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic has received a funding boost from a Ludlow law firm.
Features

Sue Miller, founder of Team Author UK, publishers of ‘Lockdown Lit’

New lockdown book to raise vital funds for carers

Authors from across Shropshire and further afield have contributed to a new inspirational book which will serve as a lasting reminder of life in lockdown and also raise funds to support the vital work of carers.
Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.
Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Taste

Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Latest Articles

