Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.

Teams consist of three participants, each completing a two mile run, jog or walk over any terrain or course. Entrants have until 30th September to complete the distance and upload their times online. There are medals for all finishers, and leader-boards will be updated regularly in the ‘Attingham Park Relays 2020’ Facebook group.

Entries are £6 per person or £18 for a team, with all proceeds going to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

There are a range of inclusive team categories such as Mixed Gender Team, Community Team and Over the Hill Team for runners aged over 50. More information can be found at http://www.shropshire-shufflers.org/our-events/attingham-park-relays.

Virtual Challenges

Members of the Shrewsbury-based Shropshire Shufflers fun running club have been also keeping active during lockdown by taking on a series of virtual running challenges.

The first challenge took place between Monday 13th and Sunday 19th April. A team of 124 Shufflers covered more than 2000 miles during the week as they smashed their target of travelling the 874 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats. The largest contribution came from Wendy Holm, who ran an amazing 74 miles as a continuous 24-hour treadmill challenge!

The plucky Shufflers continued to excel themselves in their next challenge to ascend the 29,000 feet of Mount Everest. Taking inspiration from Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, they were invited to head for the hills and virtually climb the world’s highest peak. Around 70 club members took part in the challenge between Monday 4th and Sunday 10th May. Their cumulative elevation gain over the seven days was 60,560 feet (18,459 metres) which is more than Everest and K2 put together! Individual accolades went to Martin Streeter (gained 1127m / 3698ft) and Helen Crook (gained 878m / 2879ft), but above all it was a fantastic team effort.

The most recent challenge was extended to two weeks, as Shufflers ran coast to coast across the USA. Starting in New York on Monday 25th May, they aimed to reach their destination of Los Angeles by Sunday 7th June. At the end of day 12, the team were a little behind their target pace with over 700 miles still to go. However, a magnificent final push saw them reach and exceed their target of 3107 miles. Club members recorded more than 570 individual activities towards the final total of 3495 miles.

