Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.

The Birmingham City midfielder, who is currently on loan at Championship rivals Charlton Athletic, has told manager Lee Bowyer that he will not play when the season resumes.

Davis joins teammates Lyle Taylor and Chris Solly in declining to play for the club as they seek a move elsewhere.

The Championship is scheduled to return on June 20th, but Charlton face the prospect of not having three key players at their disposal as they battle to avoid a return to League One.

Bowyer, a former Leeds and Newcastle midfielder, told TalkSport: “We have 15 players out of contract and we have six loans and nine of our own contracted players out (on loan at other clubs.

“Unfortunately, for us three of those players have said they’re not going to play, and Lyle is one of them.

“Chris Solly has said the same and (David) Davis is on loan from Birmingham and he’s said he doesn’t want to come back and play games.”

Taylor, a reported target for Rangers, has scored 36 goals in 67 matches for the Addicks – whilst Chris Solly has spent his entire career at The Valley making over 300 appearances.

Davis, a former Wolves midfielder, played 21 times for Shrewsbury in 2011 – scoring twice. He scored his first senior goal whilst at the club against Northampton.

