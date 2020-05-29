15.1 C
Shropshire
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Home Sport

Tribute paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE, the LTA’s first female president, was truly an inspiration and a friend to many around the county and much further afield.

Cathie Sabin OBE
Cathie Sabin OBE

Many wonderful tributes have been paid to Cathie since she sadly passed away last week.

Her positive attitude and ability to engage with people from all walks of life were among her special qualities – and there were so many more during a lifetime devoted to sharing her love of tennis.

Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones said: “People like Cathie are rare. She had time for everyone and was always so positive. Cathie gave so much to tennis and was truly inspirational.

“A lot of people are involved in tennis today because of Cathie. The list of what she achieved goes on and on, but her heart always remained at grassroots level, particularly here in Shropshire, and she always had time for everyone.

“Cathie worked tirelessly to make tennis a sport for everyone and while she will be sadly missed, we should count ourselves fortunate to have had Cathie in our lives.

“There’s been so many tributes paid from the tennis world and also from former pupils she taught during her time at Shifnal’s Idsall School.

“Cathie was a truly wonderful human being and I, along with a lot of other people, was privileged to have been able to call Cathie a friend.”

Bob Kerr, the LTA councillor for Shropshire, added: “Cathie was truly inspirational. She never saw barriers, only challenges to move forward and the opportunities that would be created when those challenges were overcome.

“With a genuine ability to converse with everyone in the same way, whether royalty or the relative of a child she had taught decades ago, Cathie championed equality and integration.

“Cathie had a lifelong belief that the game of tennis, particularly at its grassroots, was a force for good in people’s lives.

“Passionate in her support of the LTA, and tennis in the wider world, Cathie had a special place in her heart for the tennis scene here in Shropshire.

“I consider myself privileged to have known our First Lady of Tennis and will remember our many conversations with great fondness.”

Cathie, who lived in Much Wenlock with her husband John, contributed so much to tennis since first picking up a racket at the age of seven.

At the heart of it all was a love of bringing more people into the sport, which she did for many years as a PE teacher at Shifnal’s Idsall School, and an incredible passion for recognising the people and volunteers from club to national level who help to grow tennis in Britain.

It was while at college that Cathie had the opportunity to coach in Newfoundland for a summer. It led to her love of coaching and teaching tennis to young people, the start of a journey that would see her use her own passion for the sport to benefit others over the coming decades.

She was in her twenties when she moved from Birmingham to become a teacher in Shropshire, the county she would go on to represent on court, as well as off court, for so many years.

Retirement from her teaching role at Idsall in 2005 – Cathie had received the LTA /Nestle Teacher of the Year Award five years earlier – allowed her to concentrate on serving as LTA councillor for Shropshire from 2001 to 2011.

Named National Volunteer of the Year in 2009, Cathie, who also served on the LTA board and numerous other LTA committees and working groups, was appointed deputy president of the LTA in 2011.

She was then so proud to be LTA president for three years from 2014-16 during a truly golden era for British tennis.

She attended all of the Grand Slams, supported the British Davis Cup team far and wide, including when they so memorably became champions for the first time in 79 years in Belgium, lent her support to the Fed Cup team in Eilat and Budapest, while she also witnessed Andy Murray win the Wimbledon men’s singles title and be crowned Olympic gold medalist in Rio for a second time.

Cathie loved her time as LTA president and, as much as she enjoyed the high-profile occasions, she relished the opportunity to support grassroots tennis by visiting every county in England, Scotland and Wales during her three-year term.

Her heart remained with county tennis, particularly with Shropshire. She passionately believed clubs, schools and the county scene to be the bedrock of tennis, where the development of the game could be encouraged.

A desire to recognise this saw Cathie instigate the introduction of the LTA Tennis Awards in 2016, acknowledging the people and volunteers from club to national level who help to grow tennis in Britain.

Among everything she has done for the sport, it was Cathie’s incredible passion for this that is regarded by many within the game as leaving an indelible impact on tennis in Britain.

Cathie’s impact was not just limited to Great Britain as at international level she was appointed a member of the ITF Olympic Committee in 2015.

From 2010 until the end of last year, she also represented the LTA on the committee of management of the Wimbledon Championships in conjunction with the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Cathie was awarded an OBE for services to tennis in 2016, with the presentation made by Prince Charles.

Such a busy schedule restricted the time Cathie was able to spend on court, although she continued to enjoy playing tennis with friends and was a member at both Bridgnorth Tennis Club and The Shrewsbury Club.

Further recognition for her outstanding contribution to tennis in Britain and internationally came Cathie’s way when she deservedly stepped into the spotlight as the recipient of the 2019 Carl Aarvold Award from the LTA.

First presented in 1982 and named after former LTA president Sir Carl Aarvold, it is regarded as the highest honour for individual services to tennis.

Cathie was presented with the prestigious award at last July’s LTA Tennis Ball in London and received a standing ovation from a packed audience, including county associations, British tennis fans and international tennis guests.

Cathie joined an illustrious roll of honour including multiple Grand Slam title winners Virginia Wade, Ann Jones and Peter Norfolk, Davis Cup captain Leon Smith, former Wimbledon tournament referee Alan Mills, and legendary tennis commentators Dan Maskell and John Barratt.

After collecting her award, Cathie said: “I am completely awestruck to have received this award. I’ve always said that everything I did I did because of the support given to me by everyone else involved in tennis.

“I’ve met some wonderful, wonderful people on the journey, and it is the British tennis family who have made it possible for me to receive this award.”

Cathie is survived by her husband John, her sons Ben and Simon and her grandchildren.

A Just Giving page has been set up in Cathie’s memory to raise funds in support of Myeloma UK, Severn Hospice and the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Firefighters tackle blaze on the Wrekin

Firefighters were called to a large fire on top of the Wrekin on Friday afternoon, with smoke at one point being visible for many miles.
Read Article
Police are keen to speak to Ryan Twardun as part of their enquiries. Photo: West Mercia Police

Police appeal for help to locate man following incident in Newport

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man they are keen to speak to about an affray in Newport.
Read Article
Attingham Park near Shrewsbury. Photo: National Trust/Alida Tricker

National Trust to reopen Attingham Park

The National Trust is to reopen Attingham Park near Shrewsbury from June 3 as part of its phased reopening of its gardens and parklands in England and Northern Ireland.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Cathie Sabin OBE

Tribute paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE

Tribute has been paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE, the LTA’s first female president, who was was an inspiration and a friend to many.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town linked with Linfield winger

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be interested in Northern Ireland winger Joel Cooper.
Read Article
The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Awards event will salute the Shropshire business spirit

A new awards competition to celebrate the incredible support shown by the Shropshire business community during the Covid-19 pandemic is now open for nominations.
Read Article
Russell Griffin, of Shropshire sales and lettings firm Samuel Wood

Samuel Wood Estate Agents report first week ‘reopen’ a success

Samuel Wood has been officially 'reopen' for a week following the UK lockdown and the Shropshire Estate Agents are reporting a successful first week with a good number of exchanges and completions.
Read Article
Hugh’s channel, Shropshire Kitchen Garden, features his tips on how to grow fruit and vegetables from home all year-round

Shropshire lawyer launches YouTube channel inspiring the region to grow their own produce

Hugh Strickland, a corporate finance partner at Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron and Partners, is encouraging more people to plant their own produce with his own YouTube series.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Alexander Newport and Matthew Kent

Traditional gardening cup, not awarded for 30 years, reinstated by Bradford Estates

A gardening cup which has not been awarded for nearly 30 years will be up for grabs again to residents of Bradford Estates.
Read Article

Hospital Friends hold spring photo competition

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is running a spring photo competition to raise vital funds.
Read Article

Shropshire photographer encourages people to pick up a camera during lockdown

A Shropshire photographer who created a six-week photography challenge to encourage families to learn and create together during lockdown has received entries from all over the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
15.1 ° C
19 °
13.3 °
45 %
2.6kmh
5 %
Sat
20 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP