Shrewsbury Town linked with Linfield winger

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be interested in Northern Ireland winger Joel Cooper.

The 24-year-old has been earning rave reviews in the Danske Bank Premiership – scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists during his 33 games for Linfield.

The Belfast based side were top of the table, four points clear, prior to the suspension of the season due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Cooper has played European football this season – Linfield’s Champions League campaign was ended by Norwegian outfit Rosenborg. But they faired slightly better in the Europa League, beating Azerbaijani side Qarabag 3-2 in the first leg – but losing 2-1 in the return leg, subsequently being eliminated on away goals.

Joel Cooper, who has one year remaining on his contract with Linfield, is also attracting the interest of Oxford United.

