Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.

They were among 3700 athletes running a 5km course local to them, while adhering to social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, and using GPS tracking to record their times.

Shufflers achieved a respectable 111th place in the men’s 12-stage event, with a cumulative time of 4 hours, 1 minute and 9 seconds.

In the women’s 6-stage event, Shropshire Shufflers ‘A’ stormed to an impressive 70th place in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 7 seconds, beating many established athletics clubs. The ‘B’ team clocked a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes and 10 seconds, as they came home in 126th place.

A women’s 12-stage competition was also scored for the first time. Demonstrating the club’s strength in depth, the ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams combined to achieve an excellent 25th place overall.

The innovative event was free to enter, but raised more than £7,500 for NHS charities through voluntary donations.

