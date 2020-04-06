14.2 C
Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.

Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre
Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport’s Future Skills Programme is based in the impressive surroundings of Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

Combining work experience opportunities with gaining industry recognised qualifications, a limited number of spaces for boys and girls, aged between 16 and 18, are available for the next 36-week programme beginning in September.

Kevin Sandwith, Crossbar’s Head of Further Education in Sport, said: “This is a bespoke programme and the feedback has been excellent since it was launched for the first time last September.

“It enhances employability prospects and some of the learners on the current programme will progress to coaching apprenticeships with Crossbar, some will go on to university and some will be employed in other sectors.

“This programme is not just for young people who want to become sports coaches as it also offers routes into sports development and the leisure industry.”

He added: “The main element of the programme, which makes it a little bit different, is the fact it provides lots of opportunities to gain valuable work experience.

“Everything the students learn in the classroom towards achieving qualifications will be put it into practice. They will have plenty of time on the astroturf working on the practical side of what they are taught.

“Theory sessions are delivered in the morning ahead of the learners visiting primary schools in the Telford or Shrewsbury area to shadow our Crossbar coaches and to see how sessions are delivered.”

The main qualifications available through the programme are a Level 2 and Level 3 certificate in physical education in school sport, essential for being able to deliver sport in primary schools.

The programme also offers a Level 2 award in multi skills development and a Level 2 certificate in coaching sport and physical activity, together with an FA Level 1 certificate in coaching football.

There is also the option to gain functional skills in English and Maths.

Students will receive free transport to take them to the National Sports Centre from Shrewsbury and Telford while they are also provided with a Crossbar tracksuit and kit.

Teenagers keen to apply for a place on this September’s Future Skills Programme need to achieve five GCSEs at level four and above, but interviews may also be offered with course tutor Kevin Sandwith, a former professional footballer, under other circumstances.

Email admin@crossbarcoaching.com or call (01952) 677965 for further details.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Editor's Picks

