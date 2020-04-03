11.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 3, 2020
Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students secure colour belt grading promotion

By Shropshire Live

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students managed to secure a promotion in their colour belt grades before the club shut its doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pictured at their base at Oldbury Wells School are, back – J Baker, Evie Dennis, Ellie Yeomans, Daisy Watkins, Lucy Edwards, and front – Thanh Dang and Anna Bradford. Also successful but not pictured due to temporary closure of the club – Becky Peters, Jessie Childs, Sally Compson-Lea, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea, Lewis Crook, Tom Hardwidge

Thirteen students were put forward for the grading, chosen by instructors Anna Bradford and Gary Plant. The students were selected based on their individual progress since the last grading, although this is very much a personal mark of progression rather than a race. 

All thirteen candidates were successful in their promotions, following the independently assessed grading by Master Tony Sewell, an 8th Degree Master who travelled from Derby for the event.

Instructor Anna Bradford said: “We are sad to have closed our doors but it is only temporary and we hope our students will come back refreshed and energised. The students were all very nervous at this grading but achieved good grading scores and should take confidence from the experience.

“As a club, we also had a record number of ladies and girls taking part in the grading, which is really encouraging. We are really proud of each and every one of our students and try to coach to get the best out of everybody’s unique personalities as much as we can.”

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP