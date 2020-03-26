Tennis champions crowned at Shropshire Senior Singles Championship

Dean King, Dave Parry and John Alexander enjoyed that winning feeling as they were crowned champions at Tennis Shropshire’s Senior Singles Championship.

Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, centre, with, left, over-35s runner-up Dean Thomas and, right, champion Dean King

Players from across the county took part in the inaugural event held at Telford Tennis Centre over the weekend of March 14th and 15th.

The over-35s final saw Dean King get the better of Dean Thomas.

Dave Parry came out on top in the over-50s category, overcoming Dave Williams in the final, with John Alexander taking the title for the over-60s after beating Simon Calver in the final.

“Thanks to all who played,” said Fiona Jones, the vice-chair of Tennis Shropshire. “It was lovely to see such good tennis played in such an excellent spirit by all involved.

“Thanks to Liz Boyle and Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, who presented the prizes, and also to all the players, their families and friends, and the club members of Boughey Gardens and Wrekin & Telford Tennis Community who came to watch and created a really good atmosphere.”

