Shropshire County Cricket Club cancels annual hospitality event

Shropshire County Cricket Club has cancelled its annual Pure Telecom hospitality event, which was scheduled to take place in July.

Guests enjoying a previous Shropshire CCC annual hospitality day at Wrekin College

The club has taken the decision as it continues to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

Shropshire had been scheduled to host Scottish side Grange CC from Edinburgh in two Twenty20 matches at Wrekin College on July 9 as part of its popular hospitality event.

Planning for this year’s event – renowned as the county’s premier networking event for the business community – was at an advanced stage, with more than 800 guests expected to attend.

Shropshire CCC chairman John Hulme said: “We are naturally very disappointed to have to make this decision, but it was inevitable with the speed of change in the outbreak.

“We have an overriding responsibility and duty to safeguard and protect the welfare of all guests and everyone involved with the event.

“Their wellbeing is of paramount importance and these are particularly challenging and uncertain times.

“All guests who have paid in advance will be duly refunded. We very much look forward to staging the occasion next year and welcoming back our many patrons and corporate sponsors who have supported us over the last 14 years. We have already pencilled in a date for July 2021.”

Meanwhile, as club officials carefully monitor the situation with the COVID-19 virus, the pre-season practice sessions for Shropshire’s cricketers have been postponed until further notice.

The club’s opening pre-season friendly against Worcestershire Academy is scheduled to be played at Wrekin College on Sunday, April 5.

Director of Cricket John Abrahams said: “Following the government’s advice, supported by Sport England to avoid non-urgent meetings, it has been decided to postpone practice and training sessions until further notice. Guidance from the ECB and/or the National Counties Cricket Association is expected soon which will affect future plans.”

