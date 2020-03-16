6.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Season preparations take place at Loton Park Hill Climb

By Shropshire Live

A working party at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury have had a ‘tiring’ time as they prepare the county’s premier motorsport venue for the new season ahead.

All smiles, Martyn Silcox (centre) with fellow volunteers working on the tyre wall at Triangle Bend, Loton Park Hill Climb
All smiles, Martyn Silcox (centre) with fellow volunteers working on the tyre wall at Triangle Bend, Loton Park Hill Climb

Current advice during the present Coronavirus health outbreak, from national organisers Motorsport UK, is that events can go ahead unless the situation changes drastically.

Hagley Car Club organise competitive meetings in the deer park at Loton Park stately home, in the village of Alberbury, and these attract top drivers and cars from across the UK, hosting several club meetings, two weekends for the British Hill Climb Championship and also the highly competitive class-based Midland Hill Climb Championship.

Club chairman Martyn Silcox, said: Many volunteers are spending the weekends helping to get the park ready for the new season which hopefully starts with our first club meeting of the year at the end of this month.

“We have invested heavily to improve the facilities here for both drivers and spectators alike and have laid 1.5 Kilometres of cabling to enhance the timing and commentary facilities, also to assist video specialist Richard Danby to extend the live streaming action that he broadcasts from events.

“At the start of each season these club member volunteer to help prepare and maintain many areas, including the track itself, several small buildings and the important tyre walls and rumble strips located on various bends along the course, so we are extremely grateful for all their efforts.”

The first competitive event scheduled for Loton Park is a club meeting on Sunday 29th March, where a wide variety of classic, sports, saloons and racing cars will tackle the tight and demanding parkland course against the clock.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
