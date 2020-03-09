Bridgestone British Masters 2020 season to begin at Hawkstone Park motocross circuit

The Bridgestone British Masters is taking to the world-famous Hawkstone Park motocross circuit to kick-start it’s highly anticipated 2020 season.

Competitors line up on the circuit. Photo: Roy Edwards

The Bridgestone British Masters is one of the UK’s largest motocross championships with 360 of the best youth, amateur and professional riders battling it out over a six round championship. The riders not only battle for the title of this prestigious championship but outstanding prizes are also up for grabs, including a customised Toyota Hi Lux Pick-up Truck and holidays to Spain alongside cash prize money!

Hawsktone Park is one of the most famous motocross circuits in the world. Situated within north Shropshire, Hawkstone Park has staged many Grand Prix and international events from the 1950’s. The circuit is approximately 1.8 miles long and is famous for its demanding deep, loamy sand and its ‘Hawkstone Hill’ which rises to a 1-in-3 ascent, with the descent beginning with a 2 metre almost vertical drop.

Not only does the weekend mark the start of the Bridgestone British Masters 2020 championship, but it also takes the place of the Tommy Lee Morris memorial meeting. Tommy Lee Morris was a much loved motocross rider and a regular competitor of the Bridgestone British Masters. Tommy sadly lost his life at the age of 20 after suffering a fatal accident in December whilst riding. The whole motocross community was devastated by Tommy’s sad passing and therefore the opening round of the Bridgestone British Masters have dedicated their first round in his memory. Over the course of the weekend, two, two minute silences will be observed by all in attendance marking the start of each day, and an auction will be taking on Saturday evening with all the money raised going to Tommy’s family, who also will be in attendance.

The 2019 season ended on a huge high with the newly crowned champions making it on the Bridgestone British Masters hall of fame with their prestigious awards. However, the mark of a new season sees the doors open ready for new champions!

The series consists of a range of groups: Junior 65cc, Small Wheel 85, Big Wheel 85cc, MXY2 Youth, 125cc, Clubman, Amateur MX1, Amateur MX and Pro MX1 / Pro MX2. The championship includes the likes of Blake Ward-Clarke, Ike Carter, Jordan Bachelor, Max Wood, Harry Bradley and Rory Jones who are all talented riders in the youth and amateur classes. Turning to the Pro MX1 / Pro MX2 class, these riders are the best in the business and include the likes of the 2019 champions Jake Shipton and Martin Barr, Elliott Banks-Browne, Luke Burton, Josh Waterman, Lewis Tombs, Dan Thornhill, Taylor Hammal, Jamie Wainwright, Brad Anderson and Neville Bradshaw just to name a few! The Pro classes battle it out for cash prize money in qualifying and for both their races and are also the lucky group who battle out for the car! So we can expect big bar-to-bar battles in this group!

Racing kicks off both days at 9am with the youth and amateur classes competing on both Saturday and Sunday and the pro class on Sunday only.

Not only are two-days of action-packed racing on the cards, but there is fun off the track also! Various stall holders will be in attendance providing food and drink refreshments, including alcoholic bars, along with stalls selling clothing, accessories and other products such as racing spares and cleaners. A sports massager will also be in attendance offering advice and providing track-side treatments whilst using state-of-the-art equipment, and if that wasn’t enough bouncy castles will be available for the kids!

Event Details

Bridgestone British Masters – Round 1 – Hawkstone Park – 4th & 5th April – SY4 4NA

Spectators are welcome and tickets can be purchased on entry to the event. Spectator tickets are: £10 per adult / £5 per child / £5 per senior citizen / under 5’s are free. This price includes admission for both Saturday and Sunday (providing wristbands are kept) and camping is free of charge if you would like to make a weekend of it!

