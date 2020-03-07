10.1 C
Weaver leads the way for Tigers﻿

By Shropshire Live

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Peterborough on Friday night to play the first leg of the National Cup Final.

A happy Jonathan Weaver heads back to the bench after scoring his 2nd goal in his come back game. Photo: Steve Brodie
Tigers had qualified for the final with an incredible comeback against their semi final opponents  Swindon Wildcats. Tigers trailed the first leg by three goals after a 7-4 defeat in Swindon but fought back to win the second leg 6-3 resulting in a remarkable 10-10 aggregate score. Tigers won a shoot out to settle the tie, with Brandon Whistle proving the hero for Telford.

After a recent run of bad form, Tigers responded with a superb double win last weekend over Peterborough and Sheffield respectively to enhance their title challenge and faced a daunting three games in three days this weekend. Tigers had won all four previous games against the Phantoms this season but knew that form would go out of the window in the cup.

Tigers were pleased to welcome back Andy McKinney after his six game suspension ended and were delighted to include Jonathan Weaver who was making a long awaited return from injury meaning Tigers were only missing James Smith, Dan Mitchell and the suspended Thomas McKinnon.

Brad Day started in goal for Telford with Jordan Marr in goal for Peterborough.

Tigers made a sluggish start to the game and struggled to get going in the early stages. Peterborough were dumping the puck in the Tigers’ defensive zone and sending their forwards in to retrieve it. Eventually, this tactic paid off in the fifth minute with the opening goal of the contest. Peterborough forward Ales Padelek collected the puck behind Day’s goal and took the puck from behind the net and slid it in at Day’s far post. Tigers complained as they claimed the net had been knocked off its moorings before the puck had gone in but referee Good ignored the protests and awarded the goal.

Tigers were battling hard to stay in the game and needed some excellent defending from Corey Goodison to break up a Phantoms two-on-one breakaway.  Tigers finally mustered some attacks of note and equalised in the thirteenth minute. Dominik Florian broke in on Marr’s goal and saw his shot saved. Adam Taylor was on hand to tap home the rebound and draw the sides level.   Peterborough were then given a power play after Jack Watkins was called for tripping.  Peterborough dominated with the extra attacker and regained the lead with a fierce wrist shot from James Ferrara which beat Day to give the Phantoms a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period.

Peterborough started the second period in similar fashion to the first, pegging Tigers back in their defensive zone and forechecking to get the puck back. Tigers’ bench was getting frustrated with some none calls by the officials. Sam Watkins was tripped but no call came and a clear too many men call was ignored. Tigers’ frustration was doubled when referee Sevruk called a holding penalty against Goodison giving Phantoms another power play. A minute into the penalty, Tigers scored a short handed goal. Florian brilliantly battled his way out of the Tigers’ defensive zone, skated in on Marr’s goal and buried an unstoppable shot into the net, to level the game. Florian celebrated in front of the large contingent of delighted Tigers’ fans in the corner by the goal.

Tigers then took their first lead of the night. Fin Howells dumped the puck forward, allowing Jack Watkins to retrieve it and score with a wrap around goal, with Marr losing his position in his goal crease. Tigers ended the second period ahead by a goal in a very close game.

Tigers once again made a poor start in the third period, failing to clear their zone and they were punished when Martins Susters fed the puck to Callum Buglass who fired past Day to level the game at 3-3. Tigers were then given a power play chance when Conor Pollard was called for hooking. Jonathan Weaver took to the ice for the power play and showed what the team had been missing with the absence of the Tigers’ defenseman.

Brandon Whistle sent the puck across the blue line where Weaver was waiting, stick poised to hammer an unstoppable slap shot past Marr to put Tigers ahead. Within a minute the lead was extended. Howells led a breakaway and sent a shot in on goal which got the faintest of deflections off Taylor’s stick but it was enough to beat Marr as the puck trickled into the net for Tigers’ fifth goal. Peterborough fought back and scored a fourth through Corey McEwan.  Tigers responded once again, with what could prove to be a crucial sixth goal. McEwan was serving an interference penalty and Tigers were given one final power play. Weaver showed poise and precision when he put the puck in the far corner of the net past the screened Marr to give Tigers a two goal advantage.

Tigers saw out the rest of the game with some excellent defensive work and ran out the clock to lead the two legged tie at the half way stage by two goals, ahead of the second leg in Telford on Wednesday.

Final Score: Peterborough Phantoms 4 Hexagon Telford Tigers 6.

Scorers: Adam Taylor (2), Dominik Florian, Jack Watkins and Jonathan Weaver (2).

Man of the match: Ollie Lord.

After the game Tigers’ Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented “ It was a very tough game tonight, they came at us hard from the start and were constant with that pressure, all night. It’s always been a tough building to play in, they play very well here and manage the ice well, taking away time and space. We were scrappy but still found a way of coming out with a small advantage. We had to compete, battle on the walls to gain good ice which was hard to find, but on a couple of occasions we were very clinical with some well taken goals. Great to see Weaves (Weaver) back on the ice tonight, he came up with a couple of big goals on the power play.”


Watkins also commented, “What a great turnout from the travelling Telford fans tonight, they showed great support and energy and I hope everyone has a safe trip home and gets behind the team as we head into more tough games. “   

