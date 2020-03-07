Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 3 Oxford United

Shrewsbury Town were the architects of their own downfall as they surrendered a two-goal lead at home to Oxford United.

Shrewsbury Town fans are used to watching uninspired performances with little attacking threat.

However, the opening 34 minutes proved to be a different kettle of fish, as Daniel Udoh and Callum Lang put the hosts 2-0 up.

But former Bolton midfielder Josh Vela was sent off just a minute after Town doubled their advantage. That decision spurred Oxford on, with Marcus Browne reducing the deficit before the break.

The visitors were in the ascendancy and levelled on the hour mark through Daniel Ageyi. And with two minutes remaining, the turnaround was complete thanks to Josh Ruffels.

Sam Ricketts named the same side that beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 last time out. Conor McAleny returned to the bench following his hamstring injury.

Oxford had won all of their previous four matches, but Shrewsbury came flying out of the traps. Jason Cummings drifted into the area and forced ex Blackburn stopper Simon Eastwood into a smart save.

And Town were rewarded for their positive start as they took the lead in the 12th minute. Jason Cummings clipped the ball through to in-form Daniel Udoh who placed a fine strike into the back of the net.

The home side continued to dictate the play. Callum Lang and Josh Laurent linked up superbly to allow the latter to advance. However, Simon Eastwood denied the former Wigan midfielder.

At the other end, centre-half Elliott Moore directed a header goalward, but Max O’Leary managed to turn behind.

Sam Ricketts’ side doubled their advantage in the 34th minute. Oxford couldn’t clear their lines effectively and Alex Gorrin mistimed his challenge allowing Callum Lang to bulldoze forward. The former Liverpool youngster cut inside and drilled the ball beyond Eastwood from the edge of the box.

Shrewsbury were in control of the contest, but barely a minute after the restart Oxford had a numerical advantage. Josh Vela was given a second yellow card for a tackle on Marcus Browne, and Karl Robinson’s side had a route back into the match.

And the U’s halved the deficit prior to the break. Ro-Shaun Williams failed to deal with Cameron Brannagan’s sweeping pass as Marcus Browne picked up the baton. The ex West Ham man calmly slotted the ball under the legs of Max O’Leary.

As predicted, the visitors enjoyed most of the second half pressure. Matty Taylor fired a strike wide, whilst Elliott Moore’s attempt was stopped on the line before it crept in.

Substitute Daniel Ageyi produced an expected equaliser. The former Burnley striker outmuscled his marker and whipped an excellent shot past O’Leary. Ageyi was in the mood for more as the burly front man’s low shot whistled narrowly past the post.

Then, Josh Ruffles’ cross was prodded wide by James Henry. Shrewsbury did try to reassert their attacking dominance. Daniel Udoh worked himself some space and his effort was parried by Simon Eastwood.

But their efforts were in vain as Oxford secured all three points in the 88th minute. Marcus Browne’s delivery was powered home by Josh Ruffels.

A disappointing end to what was an explosive start for Shrewsbury. Their next game is a visit to Coventry’s temporary home, whilst Oxford welcome MK Dons.

Attendance: 6,474 (928 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-1-1)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre (33), 6. Beckles, 20. Vela, 4. Edwards, 28. Laurent, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings (45), 9. Lang (56)

Subs: 3. Golbourne (33), 15. Walker (45), 17. Love (56), 18. McAleny, 22. Goss, 36. Caton, 43. Burgoyne

Subs Not Used: 18. McAleny, 22. Goss, 36. Caton, 43. Burgoyne

Oxford United: (4-3-3)

1. Eastwood, 12. Long, 4. Dickie, 5. Moore, 3. Ruffels, 30. Browne, 6. Gorrin (57), 8. Brannagan, 17. Henry, 9. Taylor (92), 27. Holland (40)

Subs: 13. Stevens, 14. Forde, 18. Sykes (40), 19. Mackie (92), 22. Thorne, 23. Ageyi (57), 28. Kelly

Subs Not Used: 13. Stevens, 14. Forde, 22. Thorne, 28. Kelly

Other League One Results

Accrington 1 – 2 Tranmere

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 0 Bolton

Fleetwood 0 – 0 Blackpool

Ipswich 0 – 1 Coventry

Lincoln 3 – 2 Burton

MK Dons 0 – 1 Doncaster

Peterborough 2 – 0 Portsmouth

Rochdale 3 – 1 Rotherham

Southend 3 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Sunderland 2 – 2 Gillingham

