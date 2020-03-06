Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Oxford United

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to kick-on after their Bristol Rovers win, when they face promotion hopefuls Oxford United.

Last week’s 1-0 victory against the Gas has eased the pressure on Sam Ricketts, following calls for his removal as manager.

However, some supporters remain sceptical about his style of play following just 29 goals in 33 matches.

Shrewsbury are playing for a higher league position, with promotion and relegation highly unlikely.

Town continue to be without forward Conor McAleny who has a hamstring problem. Shaun Whalley is still absent with a similar issue.

Captain Ollie Norburn (knee) is out for the remainder of the campaign, whilst Joe Murphy (muscle) remains a doubt.

Town’s last home victory against Oxford arrived in April 2018. A Shaun Whalley double and a Jon Nolan goal secured a 3-2 win.

The visitors will remain without winger Malachi Napa for the rest of the season, after the youngster broke his leg in a cup tie in August.

Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn is close to a return after five months out with a broken foot. Defender John Mousinho (knee) remains absent. Liam Kelly is stepping up his fitness.

Oxford, who beat strugglers Southend United 2-1 last time out, occupy 7th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 20. Vela, 4. Edwards, 28. Laurent, 35. Cummings, 23, Udoh, 9. Lang

Subs: 3. Golbourne, 15. Walker, 17. Love, 21. Ramsay, 22. Goss, 36. Caton, 43. Burgoyne

Oxford United: (4-3-3)

1. Eastwood, 14. Forde, 4. Dickie, 5. Moore, 3. Ruffles, 18. Sykes, 6. Gorrin, 8. Brannagan, 17. Henry, 9. Taylor, 30. Browne

Subs: 12. Long, 13. Stevens, 19. Mackie, 20. Hanson, 22. Thorne, 23. Agyei, 28. Kelly

